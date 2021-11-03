US President Biden criticizes Xi Jinping for not attending COP26, China fights back





US President Joe Biden expressed his disappointment on China’s absence from the G20 summit during the closing press conference on Tuesday. At the press conference, Biden blasted China, saying, “It was a big mistake for Chinese President Xi Jinping not to attend COP26. The rest of the world will look to China and wonder what added value they bring and they have lost the ability to influence people around the world and all of the people here at the COP. “ #LOOK: It’s a big mistake. The world will look to China and say what added value it has brought. They have lost the ability to influence people… here at the COP. In the same way that I would argue with regard to Russia: POTUS on China, Russia not participating in the G20 and COP26 (Source: White House) pic.twitter.com/AUrLTTn1Wp ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021 The fact that China is trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader does not present itself, come on, ”Biden exclaimed accusing Xi Jinping of moving away from world leadership. Not just Beijing, but Biden even criticized Russia for skipping the match. “His tundra is burning – literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious climate problems, and he’s not willing to do anything, ”Biden said of Russia. It’s just a gigantic problem. And they left, concluded the American president. China retaliates – US is not in a position to blame Bidens’ comments were not well received by China. Beijing released a clarification on Tuesday saying its president had not been given the opportunity to give a video speech and therefore sent a written response instead. Responding to Bidens Criticism, China in its State Daily World time alleged that by denigrating China and Russia, the United States undermined the achievements of the G20 and cast a shadow over the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Continuing their counterattack, China reminded the United States of its poor performance in the fight against climate change. America’s biggest problem with climate change is the inconsistency of its words and actions. There are no plans for how the Biden administration’s emission reduction commitments will be promoted in the United States, China lambasted in its editorial report. Not only the United States, China also lamented friend turned enemy, Australia. Australia is a developed country, as well as a close ally of the United States. But as Australia is the top coal exporter, it has taken a twisted stance on climate action, the report says. Interestingly, Xi Jinping has not traveled outside of China since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. China’s absence from the climate summit was a stark shock as the country is held responsible for being the world’s largest emitter of carbon emissions. responsible for climate change. We talked earlier about the Bloomberg report which found that China contributes to the increase of toxins in the air more than any other country in the world. Even as Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged to reduce his emissions to zero by 2060, a study published by Rhodium Group in 2019 suggests that Chinese companies emit more greenhouse gases than all developed companies combined.

