Did Donald Trump join the closing event of Glenn Youngkin’s campaign in Virginia?

The Democratic candidate played on his opponent’s supposed affiliation with the former president in Virginia’s controversial campaign for governor.

Requirement

In his closing campaign address on Monday, Terry McAuliffe, the tight-lipped Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, claimed former President Donald Trump was about to join his opponent, the Republican Glenn Youngkin, at a campaign event.

“Guess how Glenn Youngkin ends his campaign? McAuliffe told a crowd of supporters at his latest rally, which was held in Fairfax, Virginia. “He’s hosting an event with Donald Trump here in Virginia.”

“I’m here with you, and they brought Trump there,” he added.

Supporters hold up homemade signs as Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign rally on October 29, 2021 in Warrenton, Virginia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images) The facts

Drawing parallels and highlighting the connections between Trump and Youngkin seems to have become a key part of McAuliffe’s campaign strategy. But even though the Republican nominee has previously admitted that “Trump is a big part of why I’m running,” he has resisted opportunities to get close to the ex-president, even after being endorsed by him several times. times.

Rumors that Trump might visit the state in support of the Republican candidate did not materialize, and even though Trump indicated he would call a campaign event on Monday, Youngkin was quick to dismiss the speculations according to him. which he would be involved.

“I’m not going to get involved in the tele-town hall,” he told reporters on Saturday, according to The Guardian, adding: “The teams are discussing, I’m sure.”

Trump called the tele-rally on Monday, praising Youngkin and dismissing media claims that their relationship had cooled. He ultimately urged his supporters to vote for the Republican candidate in a six-minute speech.

But Youngkin did not attend the event, as one of his collaborators confirmed to CNN. Instead, the Republican hope appeared at another rally, which took place Monday afternoon in an airport hangar outside of Richmond, according to the Associated Press. He then traveled to Virginia Beach before wrapping up his campaign in Loudoun County, a key electoral battleground.

Newsweek reached out to McAuliffe’s office for comment on the claim, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

decision

False.

Youngkin did not end his election campaign with a rally involving Trump. Although Trump phoned an event in support of Virginia’s Republican ticket, the Republican gubernatorial candidate was not on the roll, instead meeting with his supporters at a separate location.

