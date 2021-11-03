Imran Khan’s secret deal with TLP brought Barelvi’s jinn out of the bottle





Representation image | Protest demonstration by Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) supporters against the highest court’s verdict on Asia Bibi | @ nailainayat / Twitter

Text size: A-A +

Imran Khan’s government, like his predecessors, reached an agreement with the Barelvi politico-religious group, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which marched to Islamabad for the release of their leader and the ouster of the ambassador from France from Pakistan. In addition to talks with the government, it was the timely intervention of army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa that saved the day.

Proving that members of Imran Khan’s cabinet, including national security adviser Moeed Yusuf, were wrong, who had claimed that the government would not tolerate violation of the law by TLP disbelievers, the general asked prominent businessmen and religious leaders to help strike another secret deal. The government has refused to disclose details of the arrangement, but it is clear that a politically costly deal has been signed that results in the TLP getting more than a pound of flesh for canceling its march.

The first deal the TLP signed with the previous government of Nawaz Sharif at the end of 2017 was to cancel protection against minor changes in electoral laws that would have accommodated the Ahmadiyya community, which majority Muslims in Pakistan and the world do not consider Muslims. Pakistan even passed a constitutional amendment in 1974 declaring them non-Muslims.

Since then, individuals from the Ahmadiyya community have been systematically victimized. The 2017 deal was reportedly facilitated by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, outgoing head of the Interservice Intelligence Service (ISI), in which another general, chief of the Punjab Rangers, was filmed distributing money to protesters of the TLP. After this arrangement, there was no turning back for the Barelvi group, which also became popular thanks to its leader Khadim Hussain Rizvi, known for his invectives.

Also Read: Gen Bajwa Can Bet on Pakistan’s Divided Politics. Imran Khan’s mistrust will lead nowhere

Who is TLP?

On the surface, the TLP is like any other religious group in Pakistan, which has been created or assisted by the military. We remember other groups like Deobandi Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM) or Ahl-e-Hadith Lashkar-e-Taiba ( LeT) all had the support of the military to survive in return for deepening their ideological support base in society.

But the TLP is different from these groups because it has never been engaged in violence outside of Pakistan. With the exception of a small unit in southern Punjab, Barelvi religious groups have largely stayed away from state wars abroad.

The TLP agenda is very political and responsive and its creation is largely the result of politics in Pakistan. The TLP officially became a party in 2016, consolidating itself around the death by hanging in the same year of Mumtaz Qadri, the security agent who gunned down Punjab governor Salman Taseer in 2011 for supporting a Christian woman, Asiya bibi. , accused of blasphemy.

The TLP began to find its feet after the 2017 sit-in with the police in which the ISI not only aided, but also aided TLP thugs in beating police officers in Islamabad. I personally met officers from the Bara Kahu police station (a suburb of Islamabad) who spoke of being attacked with wooden sticks loaded with nails. The police knew their attackers. It is a sad case of state institutions that undermine other state institutions to maximize their power. Since the first sit-in and meeting, the TLP has threatened to protest en masse at least three times and each time around the two issues of the purpose of the Prophet (khatme Nabuwat) and blasphemy which are also the main selling points of the left.

Also Read: Bajwa Team Now Bets On UK To Promote Taliban To Indirectly Go To US

A dangerous deal

The establishment took the dangerous jinn out of the bottle. The agreement will have an impact on four levels.

First, ideologically, the agenda set by the TLP is what will guide all other stakeholders. No other party is likely to cross the threshold of blasphemy or Khatme Nabuwat. Since the party entered the socio-political arena, even its ideological rivals like Deobandi and Ahl-e-Hadith have had to support rhetoric on these issues wholeheartedly. In this regard, he will now paint the color of Pakistani religious nationalism more deeply than before.

Second, the Barelvi party took precedence over the powers of the former to define the ideological and political agenda. The politics of Punjab and Sindh are dominated by a combination of interests between farmers or landowners. Sanctuaries have long dominated politics, which also means controlling social discourse that created space for minority groups. While that started to change much earlier, the TLP’s entry into politics raised the bar for the pirs. The growing number of small towns in these two provinces, increasing urbanization combined with the advent of technology, social media and some literacy (not to be confused with education) has changed the political taste of the city. ‘elector. The pirs contesting the elections or having a certain political role will now be judged much more on the position they take on blasphemy and Khatme Nabuwat. The pirs have a challenge, but the TLP also gives them power. State support for Deobandi and Ahl-e-Hadith militancy had muddied the waters, even for the worst. Barelvi political activism brought them back to the forefront not only on the religious level, but also more at the center of state policy. More than a dozen pirs from prominent shrines across the country met with the prime minister to help avoid a conflict between the TLP and the government.

Third, the relevance of the TLP for the establishment is to adjust the domestic political balance, in particular by pushing back the conservative Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN). Despite Imran Khan’s growing unpopularity, generals remain skeptical of Nawaz Sharif’s return to the halls of power or the entry of his daughter Maryam. While there are many theories regarding the real reason for the TLP’s latest protest, and it certainly denotes tensions within the establishment, it cannot be ignored that the main reason for the march to Islamabad was to erode base of support for the Sharifs or hijack the neutral voter. Although the TLP failed to manage a single seat in Punjab in the 2018 elections, the fact that it now has a strong ideological vote bank in each constituency, which like Deobandi vote bank, will be used to negotiate at local and national levels with the main parties, cannot be ignored.

Finally, the djinn barelvi is much more dangerous than his counterparts Deobandi or Ahl-e-Hadith because of the ideological support at all levels, which includes the armed forces. Even though the military remains professionally controlled and strictly hierarchical, the ideological sensibility of the jawans is also affected by the rhetoric of the TLP. An army chief can continue to function but will feel seriously hampered in the event of a battle within the institution in which the ideology is used against him. General Bajwa had to reach out to Barelvi’s ulemas, which, in addition to being a signal to his own men of his ability to solve political problems, was also a proclamation that the religious nationalism of the state would not be. not abandoned. Bajwa, in any case, has organized more private religious gatherings throughout his career as a service chief to command the support of his men. Although the TLP did not win a seat in the Punjab in the last election, it is also a battle for control of the Punjab where most of the military come from. We remember the early 2000s when General Ashfaq Kiyani, then army chief, dared not conduct a military operation against militants in tribal areas because of its impact on peace and stability in Punjab.

There is no doubt that the TLP will eventually be managed. It will be contested within the religious opposition. The dissatisfaction of Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Deobandi’s head of the Ulema Council, with the agreement indicates ideological competition and unease. In the event of a major threat, the establishment could use the divide-and-conquer formula. Moreover, once the military and the ISI have reached their threshold of tolerance or the party is no longer effective for the establishment, the latter will use the method it usually uses to bring down the power of the establishment. a group: create and insert a rival group and encourage internal conflicts to bring down global power. it will be pushed by the possible insertion of a rival group. But strategically, this means that the TLP’s new rival will be even more vicious and drastic in its agenda. In today’s Pakistan, the mullah is a serious player ready to strike a deal with the establishment for short-term gains but long-term socio-political impact.

Ayesha Siddiqa is Senior Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London. She is the author of Military Inc. She tweets @iamthedrifter. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/imran-khans-secret-agreement-with-tlp-has-brought-the-barelvi-jinni-out-of-the-bottle/760968/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos