Prime Minister Modi calls on developed countries to pledge $ 1 billion for climate finance





NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday launched an offer to secure the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, appealing for $ 1 trillion from developed countries to finance developing countries to reduce the impact of climate change through measures mitigation and adaptation. In a meeting with like-minded developing countries, a group of 25 countries including China, Pakistan and Bolivia on the sidelines of the Glasgow climate conference, Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav called on the group members to work closely together to protect the interests of developing countries. , according to a government statement. The meeting was chaired by Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora. China, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela were among the countries that attended Tuesday’s meeting. Speaking at the World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow on Monday, Modi said that as the world increases its commitments to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), rich countries should increase their contribution by 100 billion dollars per year agreed in 2009 to 1000 billion dollars. Yadav called on LMDC members to join India in supporting the global initiatives it has launched, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Group of leadership for industrial transition (LeadIT), “he said. Yadav called on LMDC countries to work closely together to protect the interests of developing countries, including the need to ensure a balanced outcome with equal treatment for all agenda items, including finance, adaptation, market mechanisms, response measures and decisions on the delivery of environmentally friendly technology transfer, ”the statement said. Countries collectively emphasized the need to ensure that the voices of LMDC countries are heard loud and clear. The results of COP 26 must respect the fundamental principles of the Convention, including equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capacities (CBDR-RC). Developed countries must provide means of implementation to developing countries in terms of climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building. They underlined the empty promises of developed countries and the inability to deliver the 100 billion dollars per year by 2020. They also called for the rapid finalization of the Paris Regulation, “the statement added. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



