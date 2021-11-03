Fossella thanks President Trump on Staten Island Borough President’s victory





Ex-Rep. Vito Fossellas’ political return offer appeared to be over Tuesday night as he won the Staten Island Borough Presidential Race, thanking our great President Donald Trump for his victory.

The Republicans’ victory came in the only competitive district or city-wide race, as most New Yorkers elected their local mini-mayors, controllers, and public advocates with little drama.

Fossella won about 60% of the vote, compared to 30% for Mark Murphy, the son of former Staten Island Congressman John Murphy, according to preliminary figures from the city’s Election Council. Conservative Party candidate Leticia Remauro won 7.5% of the vote.

We cannot be thankful and grateful enough to the people of Staten Island for giving me this opportunity, he told his supporters at a victory party at the borough’s Republican headquarters in Mid-Island.

He told the crowd that he got a congratulatory call from our great President Donald Trump, repeatedly referring to the former Commander-in-Chief in the present tense.

This video is going to go to President Trump! Tell President Trump what Staten Island thinks about what he has done! he added, to Trump’s cheers! Asset! Asset! public.

Supported Anti-Vaxxers

Fossella, a well-known figure in the city’s most conservative borough, served six terms in the House of Representatives. He decided not to get re-elected after a 2008 drinking and driving arrest in Virginia revealed there was a second family.

During the Republican primary in June, Fosella received a boost from a robocall from Trump shortly before his narrow victory over board member Steven Matteo.

Fossella has asked for anti-vaccine support and has taken an unsuccessful lawsuit against the Blasio administration’s vaccine requirement for city workers.

He also described speed cameras in school zones as a drain of money for the city, while working for a company that collects debts for unpaid speed camera tickets, City & State reported.

Fossella struggled to raise funds for the campaign and was not initially eligible for matching public funds, according to the city’s campaign fundraising council.

He was blocked from this infusion of public funds because his campaign files did not contain the full financial disclosure documents required by a city ethics committee, THE CITY reported in September.

Fossella eventually got $ 640,000 in matching funds after fixing the documents, the Staten Island Advance reported.

Most Democrats get high

As for other city and district-wide races, the Democratic primary removed much of the suspense from Tuesday’s contests.

Jumaane Williams, who is considering running for governor, has been overwhelmingly re-elected as a public lawyer.

He won 68.4% of the vote against just 22.3% for his Republican challenger, Dr Devi Nampiaparampil, according to preliminary results from the Election Council.

Public lawyer Jumaane Williams Ben Fractenberg / THE CITY

There is still a lot of work to be done. I want to make sure that as we recover and renew, we don’t want to go back to normal. This is a very important message to me because normal was not working, he said during his victory party at Threes Brewing in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

Brooklyn City Council member Brad Lander won as city comptroller. Lander won 69.5% of the vote against Republican candidate Daby Benjamin Carreras, who obtained 22.6%, according to BOE records.

The first job is recovery, Lander said at the Threes Brewing party. Hell replaces limited-time Scott Stringer as the city’s chief financial watchdog.

Bragging rights

Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor, has been elected Manhattan’s first black district attorney and will take charge of an investigation into Trump.

Hell replaces Cy Vance Jr., who did not seek re-election following a torrent of criticism over his handling of several high-profile cases. Bragg got 83.2% of the vote, against 16.6% for Republican candidate Thomas Kenniffs.

Manhattan DA winner Alvin Bragg speaks at the Harlem Tavern on election night, November 2, 2021. Claudia Irizarry Aponte / THE CITY

Bragg opposed cutting state bail reform laws and urged lawmakers to make it easier for older inmates to get parole.

People say: How does it feel to be the first black district attorney? Bragg said during his victory party at Harlem Tavern.

He told the crowd his son was worried about wearing a face mask at the start of the pandemic because he feared the cops would think he was a thief.

To sit here two and a half years later, for this young man, to know his father is in charge of decision-making at Manhattan DA, Bragg added to the roars of the crowd.

Main holds for most beeps

In other borough president races, according to preliminary accounts in person from the BOE:

Brooklyn Democrat Antonio Reynoso handily defeated his Republican opponent, Menachem Raitport. Reynoso got 73.8% of the vote against Raitports 19.6%. Reynoso will replace Eric Adams, whose term is limited, who was elected mayor on Tuesday. Manhattan Democrat Mark Levine won with 84.5% of the vote against 13.3% for Republican Louis Puliafitos. Hell replaces limited-time Gale Brewer who has returned to City Council. Council member Vanessa Gibson won the Bronx Borough Presidents’ Race on Tuesday. Ben Fractenberg / THE CITY Bronx Democrat Vanessa Gibson won the election with 79.4% of the vote against 13.7% for Republican Janelle Kings. Gibson, who will become the first black woman to lead the borough, will replace limited-term Democrat Ruben Diaz Jr. Queens Donovan Richards, who won a hotly contested Democratic primary after a special election victory last year, with 65% of the votes. vote, compared to Republican Thomas Zmich who obtained 30.6%. Subscribe to the Get THE CITY Scoop newsletter

