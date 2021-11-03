Prime Minister Imran likely to give nation confidence in TLP deal





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will trust the nation over the masked deal that the government and the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ban recently reached, local media reported on Tuesday.

Media reports citing sources said Khan would also address the current economic, security and political situation in Pakistan, especially inflation.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared a tweet on Wednesday saying the Prime Minister will announce the biggest relief plan in the country’s history. This package will prove to be an important step in reducing people’s hardship and making their lives easier, he said.

On Tuesday, the minister speaking on the issue of the banned right-wing party said details of the deal had yet to be presented to the federal cabinet. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi can comment on this matter, he added.

On Sunday, the authorities in place announced that a deal had been reached with the banned group after heavy clashes that left at least seven police dead and dozens injured on both sides.

Chaudhry also mentioned that the Prime Minister would announce a package for the masses in the speech amid the current economic situation. A day earlier, he had said that Khan would soon be announcing a Mega Relief Package to facilitate Masses.

Meanwhile, Khan assured the cabinet his government would implement the deal with the banned group and release detained leader Saad Rizvi and end his party’s outlawed status.

The recent development comes after the authorities started to implement the agreement signed with TLP. Some reports claimed that hundreds of supporters of the banned group had been released across Punjab in accordance with the agreement.

At the key meeting, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also given an important task on the issue of the banned TLP and its leader. It was also decided at the meeting that Qureshi would be the focal person on the TLP issue and its deal with the government.

In addition, the Prime Minister also called on all ministers to consult with Shah Mehmood Qureshi on any matter related to the prohibited attire.

Separately, the coalition partners of the PTI government called on the prime minister and suggested that he put the nation in confidence in light of the current situation.

