Boris Johnson sits without a mask next to David Attenborough





Glasgow: Boris Johnson came under fire after a photo emerged of him sitting unmasked next to 95-year-old naturalist David Attenborough at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday. The image sparked a wave of criticism online, prompting the British Prime Minister to defend himself on CNN. It’s Sir David Attenborough, 95, next to him and Boris Johnson STILL cannot wear a mask, posted Siobhan Benita, a former civil servant. In comments to CNN, Johnson defended himself: I have worn masks in confined spaces with people I don’t normally speak to … it’s up to people to judge whether they’re a reasonable distance from someone. ‘a… this is the approach we take. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, left, and, from left, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 95, listen during the opening ceremony of COP26. Credit:PA

(A separate photo shows a masked Johnson next to an unmasked Attenborough.) Johnson also apologized to Israel’s Energy Minister after complaining that a lack of wheelchair access prevented her from attending the event. A late-arranged wheelchair accessible taxi transported Karine Elharrar, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, to the site on Tuesday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one of the world leaders attending the summit, escorted her inside. Elharrar said on Monday that she was sad not to be able to make it to the conference grounds as the only options to get there from the staging area were to walk or board a shuttle that didn’t was not suitable for his wheelchair.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/take-a-judgment-johnson-appears-maskless-next-to-95-year-old-david-attenborough-20211103-p595gt.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos