Xi Jinping makes big mistake by not showing up at COP26, says Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a big mistake and damaged Beijing’s international reputation by failing to stand at the COP26 climate summit, the US president said Joe biden said Tuesday, as he sought to position Washington as a renewed leader in global climate action.

I think that was a big mistake, quite frankly about China not showing up, Biden said in Glasgow after days of meetings with other world leaders at the climate conference in high stakes.

The rest of the world will look to China and say what added value does it bring? Biden told reporters. They have lost the ability to influence people around the world and all of the people here at the COP.

Xi, who has not left China since the start of Covid-19, made a brief statement at the COP26 conference on Monday instead of attending in person or pre-registering a video address. His written remarks called for an acceleration of global climate action, but offered no new measures or specific commitments from his government.

The most important thing that has captured the world’s attention is the climate, Biden said. It’s just a gigantic problem and they are gone. How do you do that and claim you can have leadership now?

Biden compared Xis’ absence to his own participation at the COP26 summit, after the United States withdrew from the Paris agreement on climate change during the administration of former US President Donald Trump. Biden joined the pact in January.

By showing ourselves, we’ve had a profound impact on how I think the rest of the world views the United States and its leadership role, Biden said.

On Monday, the White House presented a plan to increase climate finance to developing countries and presented a detailed roadmap on how the United States would achieve net zero emissions by 2050. And on Tuesday, the administration presented released a plan to reduce the United States. emissions of methane, one of the most destructive greenhouse gases.

Yet Bidens’ ambitious climate plan remains largely subject to Congress approval, where even his own party is not fully in favor. While repeatedly touting his $ 555 billion climate plan in Glasgow, Biden received a heavy blow on Monday as West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin refused to approve the bill.

While Biden criticized Xi for not attending the summit, the British prime minister and host of COP26 Boris Johnson offered another interpretation on Tuesday, arguing that Xis’ absence did not mean Beijing was not engaging and said the delegation China had sent was of a very high level.

A member of that delegation, Chief Climate Negotiator Xie Zhenhua, on Tuesday expressed optimism that countries would be able to strike a deal in Glasgow on global carbon markets, even as tensions in the U.S. Chinese are emerging.

Xie Zhenhua, China’s special climate change envoy, during the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

One of the unfulfilled elements of the Paris Agreement, a global carbon market would allow a nation to fund emission reductions in other countries, for example by planting trees or building carbon infrastructure. renewable energy, and then count these reductions in its own climate targets.

Speaking to reporters, Xie said the relentless cooperation between the United States and China led to the Paris Agreement and now is the time to work harder and catch up after the lost years of the Trump administration.

Xies’ comments came despite repeated warnings from Chinese government officials that Washington should not expect cooperation from Beijing on global issues such as climate change while bilateral relations remain strained in other areas.

Biden upheld many of the China-related measures his predecessor put in place, including an official determination that Beijing is committing genocide in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, accusations that China denies.

Although he blamed China for its climate commitments, Biden reiterated on Tuesday that his administration was not seeking a conflict with Beijing and only wanted to make sure the Chinese government played by the rules of the road.

The United States has sought to compete with China, Biden said, but also hoped to work with the country on cybersecurity and a host of other issues.

Biden and Xi are expected to hold a virtual bilateral meeting before the end of the year.

The only conflict worse than expected is one that is unintentional, Biden said. I want to make sure there is no misunderstanding: it is a competition, not a conflict.

