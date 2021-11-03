Youngkin wins through small wins in key groups





Republican Glenn Youngkin mobilized voters concerned about education and race, while making small gains with suburban voters and other key groups to help his party bounce back from Donald Trump’s poor performance in Virginia l last year and win the Governors’ Race.

The victory of the former private equity executives came even as Trump remains largely unpopular in the Commonwealth. Youngkin managed to keep Trump at bay without angering the Trump base. A year after Democrat Joe Biden sent Trump to Virginia by 10 percentage points, it was Youngkins supporters, not Democrat Terry McAuliffes, who were more enthusiastic. 74% of them said they were extremely interested in the election, compared to 63% who voted for McAuliffe, according to AP VoteCast.

Here’s a look at what matters to voters, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 2,500 voters in Virginia for the Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

BIG RETURN BUILT ON SMALL EARNINGS

Democrats and Republicans have assembled familiar coalitions. Men, rural and small town voters, and white evangelicals were squarely in Youngkins’ corner, while McAuliffe was the choice of black voters, moderates, and voters under 45. Women were only slightly more likely to support the Democrat than the Republican, 53% versus 46%.

But little changes were added to make a difference for Youngkin. In 2020, voters aged 45 and over are split roughly evenly between Biden and Trump. This year, they were more likely to support Youngkin than McAuliffe, from 55% to 45%.

Youngkin also performed better with Suburban Voters, a group that helped Democrats win elections across the country during the Trump era. Last year, about 6 in 10 commuters in Virginia supported Biden. A year later, Youngkin, who lives in a northern Virginia suburb, competed with McAuliffe with those voters, winning the support of 49% of them.

In the last election, Democrats gained a huge advantage over voters with college degrees. McAuliffe still won those voters on Tuesday, but narrowly, as Youngkin closed the gap from 2020.

He did a little better than Trump among white voters, men and women. White voters made up 72% of the electorate and supported Youngkin versus McAuliffe, 60% to 40%. Youngkin also appeared to make inroads with Latino voters, who were tightly divided between Youngkin and McAuliffe.

PERFORMANCE OF BIDENS

The governors’ race has been seen by some as a test for Bidens so far. The president and his wife campaigned for McAuliffe in the state, as have other leading Democrats. Three-quarters of voters said negotiations in Washington over Bidens’ government program were a big factor in their vote.

Biden won Virginia by 10 percentage points last year. Now 47% of Virginia voters approve of Bidens’ professional performance, while 53% disapprove of a split similar to American adults nationwide in a recent AP-NORC poll.

ASSET FACTOR

While McAuliffe leaned on his party for help, Youngkin did not campaign with Trump or other GOP leaders. The political newcomer started the campaign with a blank slate on politics and introduced himself as a gracious suburban dad. McAuliffe called him a Trump contender, and Trump endorsed Youngkin, but it doesn’t appear that every Virginia voter bought him.

While Trump was unpopular with a majority of voters, half had a favorable opinion of Youngkin. About 4 in 10 have an unfavorable opinion of the candidate.

About half said they had a very negative opinion of Trump, but only about 3 in 10 said the same about Youngkin.

Almost half of Virginia voters said Youngkin supported Trump too much, while just about as many said he supported Trump to a good extent. Most Youngkin voters, around 8 in 10, said the candidate supported Trump in the correct proportion, but around 1 in 10 said he supported the former president too much. In this regard, many have said that Youngkin supports Trump too little.

MCAULIFFE GOT MORE BLAME FOR ATTACKS

Overall, about half of voters in Virginia said they had a favorable opinion of McAuliffe, while about half had a negative opinion.

In a highly controversial race, McAuliffe appears to have been more blamed for the tone. Most voters believed the gubernatorial campaign involved unfair attacks by at least one candidate, but voters were slightly more likely to say that only McAuliffe attacked Youngkin unfairly than the other way around. Almost 2 in 10 voters said the two attacked each other unfairly.

DECISIVE SCHOOL DEBATE FOR MANY

Schools have become a major focus of the governors’ race for Youngkin, who spotted a nationwide debate after McAuliffe said in a debate that parents shouldn’t tell schools what they should be teaching .

A quarter of Virginia voters said the debate over teaching critical race theory in schools was the most important factor in their vote for governor, and 71% of those voters backed Youngkin.

Most of Youngkin’s voters, around three-quarters, said Virginia’s public school system was too focused on racism. Among McAuliffe voters, just over half said attention was too low, while about a third said it was about right.

McAuliffe voters were also concerned about schools, but they were more likely to focus on COVID-19 precautions. About a quarter of voters identified the debate over handling COVID-19 in schools as the most important factor in their vote, and 63% of them supported McAuliffe.

About 6 in 10 Virginia voters support both the mask mandates for teachers and students in K-12 schools and the COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers. These voters were more likely to be McAuliffe supporters. While the vast majority of McAuliffe voters supported mask mandates for teachers and students and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for teachers in K-12 schools, only about a third of Youngkin supporters supported each policy. .

MAIN NUMBER

Thirty-five percent of Virginia voters said the economy and jobs were the biggest problem facing the state, while 17% named COVID-19 and 14% chose education.

Health care, climate change, racism, immigration, abortion, and law enforcement were all lower level issues.

Voters who ranked the economy and education as the top issues were more likely to support Youngkin rather than McAuliffe. Voters who identified COVID-19 as the main problem supported McAuliffe rather than Youngkin. McAuliffe also got majority support from the roughly 2 in 10 people who ranked health care, climate change or racism as the main issue.

IS VIRGINIAS’S ECONOMY GROWING OR HARMFUL?

Youngkin, a former private equity executive, often claimed during the campaign that Virginia’s economy was in the ditch, but a majority of voters disagreed. Fifty-six percent said the state’s economy was in good shape, compared to 44% for poor economic conditions.

Youngkin argued that Virginia’s record budget surplus was the result of over-taxation as he campaigned on a promise to enact substantial tax cuts.

McAuliffe countered that the surplus was due to strong economic growth under Democratic leadership and argued that Youngkins’ opposition to abortion rights and the conservative stance on LGBTQ issues would hamper efforts to recruit new businesses. within the Commonwealth.

MORE INDECISION THAN 2020

About 6 in 10 voters say they have known from the start who they would support the governors’ race. In last year’s presidential race, three-quarters of Virginia voters said they knew from the start who they would support, though just about as many have decided in recent days.

About 3 in 10 voters now say they decided during the campaign, and they slightly preferred Youngkin over McAuliffe, 55% to 45%.

CONTINUING SCEPTISM ABOUT COUNTING THE VOTES

Although Virginia has not encountered any major issues with its vote count in 2020, only about half of Virginia voters are very confident that the votes in the governor’s election will be counted accurately. 3 in 10 other voters are somewhat confident.

Only 19% of Youngkins voters said they were very confident the vote would be counted accurately. This compares to 77% of McAuliffe voters.

Yet overall voter confidence today is higher than that of voters in last year’s presidential election: only 25% then said they were very confident the votes would be counted accurately.

___

AP VoteCast is a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News and The Associated Press. The survey of 2,655 voters in Virginia was conducted over seven days, ending when the polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter register and self-identified registered voters selected from non-probability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.5 percentage points. For more details on the AP VoteCasts methodology, visit https://www.ap.org/votecast.

