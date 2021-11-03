Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays the drums, interacts with the Indian community before concluding his visit to UK and Italy – See Photos | New





During his five-day visit, Prime Minister Modi held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the UK, Israel, Nepal, Italy and France, among others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his five-day visit to the UK and Italy on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 by interacting with members of the Indian community in Glasgow. PM Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian community in Glasgow

A huge crowd of people dressed in Indian clothes greeted the Prime Minister in the premises of the hotel where he was staying in Glasgow (Scotland). PM Narendra Modi with the Indian community in Glasgow

The crowd also shouted “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans when Prime Minister Modi arrived to meet them. PM Narendra Modi interacting with children in Glasgow

Among the group were several children and PM Modi also reached out to interact with them. He also shook hands with some and gave greetings to other children. He was also seen holding a cheerful toddler. PM Narendra Modi receives farewell to accompanying drumming

As Prime Minister Modi left for the airport, members of the Indian community bid him farewell to the sound of drums and cheers. PM Narendra Modi tries his hand at a dhol

PM Modi also played some beats with the enthusiastic drummers who were dressed in traditional kurta pajamas and turbans. PM Narendra Modi on drums

Prime Minister Modi tried his hand at dhol while interacting with the Indian community in Glasgow. PM Narendra Modi gives autograph to girl

A few Indians in the crowd also had the chance to pick up autographs from PM Modi. Departure of PM Narendra Modi for New Delhi

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the UK, Israel, Nepal, Italy and France, among others.

