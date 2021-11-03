Why did Erdogan refuse to attend the biggest conference in the world? – The news of the pink report





20 minutes ago Quote in pictures, Reuters As world leaders gather at the UN COP26 climate summit and present their countries’ plans to tackle climate change, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declined to attend. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the reason “security reasons”. Turkey claims Britain failed to meet its security demands by refusing to attend a conference in Glasgow on Monday, Reuters reported. Interestingly, on Saturday and Sunday of last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Rome for the G20 summit. During the meeting he met US President Joe Biden and was then due to attend the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland. However, instead of leaving Glasgow, he returned to Turkey at midnight on Monday. The Barrons reports that on his return to Turkey, Erdogan told reporters that party organizers in Glasgow did not respond to the security concerns of his delegation. Quote in pictures, Reuters “When our demands were not met, we gave up our desire to go to Glasgow,” Erdogan said, quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu. “It is not only our security but also the dignity of our country.” He said that it is the standard protocols in Turkey that are practiced on every international trip. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson initially said the issue had been resolved, but Erdogan said: “He came to us at the last minute and said there were a lot of issues coming from Scotland. “ The Middle East Eye website, citing Turkish sources, said organizers had limited the number of delegates accompanying Erdogan. Last month, Turkey’s parliament approved the Paris climate agreement in 2015, making it the latest G20 country to receive it. Turkey suspended the deal for many years. He said Turkey should not be included in the developed world as it would reduce its spending on carbon dioxide. They also say that Turkey has historically contributed little to carbon emissions. At the same time, Erdogan is also focusing on environmental issues in the run-up to parliamentary elections for the next two years. But on the other hand, it is also taking back its main Western ally. Erdoanan’s meeting with Biden in Rome was almost called off after Erdoanan threatened last month to expel ambassadors from 10 Western countries. Relations between Turkey and the United States have always been strained. Relations between the two countries have also deteriorated as Turkey’s agreement to buy Russia’s air defense system and US support for Kurdish fighters in Syria have weakened.

