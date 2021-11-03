Trump rejoices as Virginia results arrive





Former President Trump Donald Trump McAuliffe and Youngkin hold last campaign rallies ahead of Virginia governor’s tight race Poll: 50% of Republicans don’t believe their votes will be accurately counted in Virginia’s race for governors as results continue to pour in.

In a statement Tuesday night, Trump said he didn’t even have to side with Youngkin in the Virginia governor race because McAuliffe consistently tied his Republican rival to the former president. This ultimately gave Youngkins a boost ahead of Tuesday’s election, Trump said.

It appears that Terry McAuliffe’s campaign against a certain person named Trump has helped Glenn Youngkin a lot, Trump said in a statement. All McAuliffe did was talk about Trump, Trump, Trump and he lost!

I guess the candidates running for office as Democrats won’t do it for too long, he added. I didn’t even have to rally for Youngkin because McAuliffe did it for me. Thanks to MAGA voters for being great! he said.

Youngkin is on his way to winning Governors’ Mansion after exceeding expectations in key parts of the Commonwealth. If he ultimately lands the governorship, it will be a major upheaval for Democrats who have racked up a high-profile winning streak in Virginia over the past decade.

Throughout the campaign, McAuliffe sought to tie his opponent to Trump, a much-hated Democrat bogeyman, in hopes of replicating the kind of strategy that helped propel the party’s candidates to high victory. down the poll in recent years.

Youngkin, however, has often tried to avoid embracing the president too tightly, choosing instead to focus his campaign on issues such as transgender toilets in schools and teaching critical race theory.

While Trump endorsed Youngkin in the race, he never traveled to Virginia to rally alongside the candidate for GOP governor. The former president briefly addressed a so-called tele-rally for Youngkin on Monday night, in which he called the Republican nominee a fantastic guy “who will do” a job like no one else can. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/579756-trump-gloats-as-virginia-results-come-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos