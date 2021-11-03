Jokowi visits Joko Widodo Mosque in Abu Dhabi





Jakarta, IDN Times – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is on a working visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Wednesday (3/11/2021). During his visit today, Jokowi will review a number of infrastructure developments in the UAE, including the Joko Widodo Mosque. “President Jokowi will review a number of infrastructure development plans in PEA, from the new Indonesian embassy office in Abu Dhabi, President Joko Widodo Street, to the President Joko Widodo mosque,” the presidential secretariat said. in a press release on Wednesday. (11/3) ./ 2021. Also Read: UAE Builds Grand Mosque In Solo After Giving Street Name Joko Widodo 1. Jokowi will have lunch with Prince MBZ (President Jokowi with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ)) IDN Times / Teatrika Handiko Putri Before reviewing infrastructure development in Abu Dhabi, Jokowi started his visit to meet Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al-Shatie Palace. “In addition to meeting, President Jokowi and Prince MBZ will also have lunch together at Al-Shatie Palace,” the statement from the presidential secretariat said. Also Read: 15 Imams From Indonesia Land In UAE, Ready To Lead Prayers And Sermons Continue reading the article below Editor’s Choice 2. Jokowi will visit Jubail Mangrove Park Arrival of President Jokowi in the United Arab Emirates (Dok. Presidential Press Bureau) After that, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta is expected to visit Jubail Mangrove Park. The visit consisted of reviewing and planting trees. Concluding the series of day 2 visits to Abu Dhabi, President Jokowi will hold a meeting with prominent and businessmen from the United Arab Emirates. Also Read: RI, UAE Start Negotiating Trade and Investment Agreements 3. United Arab Emirates is the third country in Jokowi’s overseas visit Arrival of President Jokowi in the United Arab Emirates (Dok. Presidential Press Bureau) During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Jokowi was accompanied by the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi, the Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir , Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung. . The United Arab Emirates is the third country visited by President Jokowi in his string of overseas visits after Italy and Scotland.

