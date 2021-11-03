Pakistan signs US-led global methane pledge at COP26





GLASGOW:

The United Nations Climate Change Summit, also known as the “Conference of the Parties” or COP26, continued on the second day with speeches from various heads of state in the city of Glasgow in Scotland.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was due to attend the two-day World Leaders’ Summit, stepped down at the last minute due to “domestic issues”, according to Prime Minister’s special assistant on climate change Malik Amin Aslam , who now heads the ten-strong Pakistani delegation to the COP.

He is accompanied by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul. Both have met with delegations from other countries in bilateral meetings and attended side events since the summit officially opened on Monday. In Glasgow, countries are under pressure to reduce their emissions beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid dangerous warming and to finally operationalize the Paris Agreement.

The global methane commitment was officially launched at COP26 yesterday. Malik Aslam met with US President Joe Biden when Pakistan officially joined more than 80 countries that signed up to the US-led global methane pledge, agreeing to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of this decade in order to fight against climate change.

Reducing methane, a powerful but relatively short-lived gas that comes from sources such as fuel extraction and animal husbandry, is seen as an effective short-term contribution to climate action. “President Biden thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for making a commitment to this commitment,” Aslam said.

Pakistan, one of the top 30 methane emitters in the world, is now committed to tackling methane from livestock and flare gas capture. President Biden thanked everyone who signed the “game-changing pledge” and said at the ceremony that it would not only help climate change, but also improve health, reduce crop losses and reduce pollution. Methane is said to contribute 80 times more to global warming than carbon dioxide.

Aslam also chaired two events at the Pakistan pavilion, including a briefing on the current government’s flagship program for the 10 billion tree tsunami and the launch of the Pakistan Climate and Energy Initiative signed with the German bank. KFW under the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) partnership.

Pakistan recently updated its NDC document in the run-up to COP26, in which it announced it would switch to clean energy by converting 30% of its transport to electric vehicles and that 60% of all energy produced in the country will be generated by renewable energies. sources by 2030.

Germany has committed 60 million euros to Pakistan to use for renewable energy and this initiative has added a “green dimension” to the 70-year-old partnership between the two countries. “This is a victory for us and a victory for the world,” said Aslam.

German development bank KFW previously pledged funding for an independent third-party assessment of the 10 billion tree tsunami project to be led by the World Wildlife Fund-Pakistan, the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (IUCN) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). .

“It is very important to have 100% credibility and 100% transparency. The success of the project depends on it, ”said Aslam at the launch of the initiative. The Pakistani pavilion hosts a number of side events over the next two weeks of the United Nations Climate Conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2327529/president-biden-lauds-pm-imrans-pledge-to-cut-methane-emissions The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos