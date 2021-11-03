One sun, one world, one network: PM Modi fights for the global solar power grid at the COP26 summit in Glasgow





Solar energy can help restore the environmental balance that humanity disrupted during the Industrial Revolution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 world climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday. Speaking at the session on “Accelerating Innovation and Deployment of Clean Technologies”, Prime Minister Modi pleaded for a global solar power grid by calling for “one sun, one world, one grid”. “. The Prime Minister also announced that ISRO is set to provide the world with a solar computing application that will use satellite data to determine the solar energy potential of any location. This calculator will help decide the location of solar power projects, he added. READ: You are Israel’s most popular man, join my party: Israeli Prime Minister Bennett to Prime Minister Modi in Glasgow “The industrial revolution was fueled by fossil fuels. Their use has helped many countries develop but impoverished our planet. The race for fossil fuels has also led to geopolitical tensions, but technology has offered us a wonderful alternative “said Prime Minister Modi. He added that Indian scriptures claimed hundreds of years ago that the sun gave life to everything on planet Earth and was the primary source of energy. Speaking at the session on accelerating innovation and deployment of clean technologies. https://t.co/4bvexwZswy Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 2, 2021 “The sunrise and sunset dictated our lives. As long as this natural connection was there, our planet was healthy. But in the technological age, humanity, in an effort to get ahead of the sun, has disrupted it. ‘balance of nature and caused great loss to the environment, “Prime Minister said. He added: “If we want to restore that balance, solar power is the solution. We have to walk with the sun again. READ: Push for renewable energies by 2030, zero net emissions by 2070: commitments of PM Modis 5 at COP26 “The energy that all mankind consumes in an entire year is the same energy that the sun gives to the Earth in an hour. This energy is clean and sustainable ”, declared the Prime Minister. He added: “The only challenge is that solar energy is only available during the day and also depends on climatic conditions. One sun, one world, one network is the solution to this problem. energy everywhere, every time. “ Prime Minister Modi also told world leaders that the push for solar power can reduce the need for storage, increase the viability of solar power projects and reduce the carbon footprint. Promoting a solar alliance through the development of an international solar power grid will also open up new avenues of cooperation between nations, he added.

