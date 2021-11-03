The main announcements of the Cop26 as Boris Johnson is “cautiously optimistic”

Boris Johnson praised a series of announcements made at the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow after 48 hours of critical talks.

During a press briefing this afternoon, the British Prime Minister said he was “cautiously optimistic” after the first two days of the UN climate conference.

But he warned that there was still a long way to go and that the commitments made by world leaders at Cop26 would be useless if they were not followed up with action.

Cop26 is seen as a crucial moment for countries to honor commitments made in Paris six years ago to limit temperature rises to 1.5 ° C.

Recalling a reference to football he made ahead of the G20 meeting in Rome where he said they were “at 5-1 in the match between humanity and climate change”, Mr Johnson said we had now withdrawn a goal, or even two “.

“I think we’re going to be able to wear this thing in overtime,” he said. “Because there is no doubt that progress has been made.

He said “the apocalyptic clock I was talking about is still ticking”, but said there was “a bomb disposal team on site”, adding that “the eyes of the world” would now be on negotiators then. as world leaders begin to leave the 12-day event.

Ending the “great chainsaw massacre”

Mr Johnson said more than 85% of the world’s forests will be protected by the end of this decade.

An agreement backed by 122 countries “would end the great chainsaw massacre,” he said.

He said the agreement would be backed by the largest ever commitment of public funds for forest conservation.

Mr Johnson said the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C cannot be achieved without protecting the natural environment and ending the devastating loss of the forests that are the lungs of our planet.

Let’s end this great chainsaw massacre by getting conservation to do what we know it can do, which is to create long-term sustainable jobs and growth, he said.

Today is not only a vital victory in the fight to contain rising global temperatures, it is also a huge economic opportunity.

It’s the long-term sustainable path to keep our forest loss over, protect our sacred biodiversity, and help keep the 1.5 degree ambition alive by the end of the century.







Downing Street said the commitments were backed by $ 8.75 billion in public funds and an additional $ 5.3 billion in private investment.

It includes $ 1.47 billion from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for land restoration in Africa, double what he previously pledged the day before at an event with the Prince of Wales.

The land covered by the agreement covers an area of ​​over 13 million square miles, from the forests of northern Canada and Russia to the rainforests of Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and South Africa. Democratic Republic of Congo.

90% of the world economy is moving towards net zero

Mr Johnson said 90 percent of the global economy is now working towards a net zero target, which is up from less than a third when the UK “took control of the cops”.

He praised India’s commitment to switch half of its electricity grid to renewable sources, which he said would prevent “a billion tonnes of carbon from leaving the atmosphere.”

But he declined to comment on the country’s goal of reaching net zero by 2070, which is the furthest net zero goal of any G20 country.

India’s net zero target is at least a decade behind the world’s biggest polluter, China, which has already announced plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak its emissions by 2030.

Mr Johnson said: I think the most important thing they’ve said is that they want to decarbonize a lot of their power system by 2030. It’s a massive commitment.

Scientists have warned the world needs to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to limit global warming to 1.5 ° C, beyond which increasingly dangerous climate impacts, from weather extremes to rising temperatures. seas, will be felt.

Reduce methane emissions by 2030

Johnson said more than 100 countries have pledged to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Methane is a powerful, but relatively short-lived, greenhouse gas that comes from sources such as fossil fuel extraction and animal husbandry.

The global methane pledge, led by the US and the EU, was officially launched at the Glasgow Climate Summit.

Half of the world’s top 30 methane emitters, including the US, EU, Indonesia, Pakistan, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, Iraq, Vietnam and Canada, have joined commitment.

Speaking at the summit, US President Joe Biden thanked those who signed the game-changing pledge.

Together, we are committing to collectively reduce our methane by 30% by 2030, and I think we could probably go beyond that, he said.

Today, nearly 100 countries sign. This is almost half of the world’s methane emissions. It will make a huge difference.





Mr Biden said it would not only help fight climate change, but also improve health, reduce crop losses and reduce pollution.

He added: One of the most important things we can do in this decisive decade to maintain 1.5 degrees is to reduce our methane emissions as quickly as possible.

It is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases there is. This is about half of the warming we are experiencing today.

Some large emitters have not subscribed to the global methane commitment, including China, Russia, India and Australia.

