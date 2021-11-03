When Biden Wakes Up Tomorrow: Trump Jr. Mocks US President Over Election Day Results | World news





Donald Trump Junior, the son of former US President Donald Trump, mocked his father’s successor, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, as exit polls predicted Trump’s Republicans would win over the Biden Democrats in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial elections. Speaking to Twitter, Trump Jr. said Democrats collapsed under President Biden.

When Biden wakes up tomorrow afternoon, someone will have to tell him he’s officially presiding over the collapse of the Democratic Party, the 43-year-old businessman tweeted, as exit polls predicted victory for Glenn Youngkin in Virginia and Jack Ciattarelli in New Jersey. on Terry McAuliffe and Phil Murphy, respectively.

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2021

While Youngkin should comfortably defeat former governor Virginia McAuliffe, the race between Ciattarelli and incumbent Phil Murphy in New Jersey should be close, with a slight advantage over the former.

Trump Jr., meanwhile, also shared a statement from his father in which the former president praised Youngkin. I want to thank BASE for coming out in force and voting for Glenn Youngkin. Without you, he wouldn’t have come close to winning. The Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is bigger and stronger than ever. Glenn will be a great governor, the statement said.

The elections for the governors of New Jersey and Virginia, which, along with several other polls, constituted election day of November 2, were held against the backdrop of the chaotic U.S. military exit from Afghanistan as U.S. forces left the war-torn nation on August 30. , nearly 20 years after arriving on Afghan soil in 2001. Biden faced severe criticism for carrying out the withdrawal, although he said there was “never a good time to withdraw American forces “.

The US exit from Afghanistan allowed the Taliban to seize power there for the second time.

