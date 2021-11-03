PM Modi’s COP26 targets could mean massive energy overhaul in India

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi proposed five climate goals that India would pursue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised more than one at the Glasgow climate summit by setting a net zero target for 2070 for the country, but it is the ambitious goals leading up to that date that may determine the country’s green success. .

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi proposed five climate goals that India would pursue, four of them set for the end of the decade. Here’s a look at how they measure up against the country’s goals for 2015:

Half clean

The most ambitious of the five goals is the country’s goal of obtaining half of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030. Achieving that figure would mean an expansion large enough to replace coal for electricity, as well as petroleum fuels used in transport or cooking with renewable energy. Coal, petroleum and natural gas currently account for 75% of energy consumption.

“Supplying 50% of primary energy needs from renewable energy will be a daunting task,” said Debasish Mishra, partner of Mumbai-based Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. “It may be possible to achieve this share. power generation with contributions from other non-fossil sources such as hydroelectricity and nuclear power. “

The rise of renewable energies?

India’s target of reaching 500 gigawatts of installed capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030 is little different from its current target of 450 gigawatts from renewable sources by the same year.

The original renewable energy target does not include large hydroelectric dams or nuclear power plants, which would be considered for non-fossil fuel sources. Those two are already combining for 53 gigawatts, according to government data, with other projects already under construction.

“The goal of building 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 is a reshuffle of the existing goal,” said Shantanu Jaiswal, director of BloombergNEF in India.

Emissions intensity

India will cut emissions intensity per unit of GDP by 45% by the end of the decade, Prime Minister Modi said, after previously pledging to cut it from 33% to 35% from levels of 2005 at the Paris summit.

The country has made rapid progress in this area and policy makers have often referred to exceeding the Paris target. The emission intensity of India’s economy has already fallen by more than 24% from 2005 levels, former Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said in June.

1 billion tons

India will also cut carbon dioxide emissions by a billion tonnes from the status quo by the end of the decade, Prime Minister Modi said. He pointed out that the country’s enormous rail network – running mainly on diesel or coal-fired electricity – plans to go to net zero by 2030, an exercise that will help reduce emissions by 60 million tonnes per year. .

To reduce emissions, the country plans to impose the use of green hydrogen in industries, such as petroleum refineries and fertilizers, while the Department of Energy is developing a plan to impose a minimum use of green energy in other industries.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that state-run fuel refiners and retailers have also embarked on an ambitious plan to speed up the charging of electric vehicles at stations- service.

Net zero by 2070

With India pledged to reach net zero by 2070, all of the world’s largest emitters have pledged to become carbon neutral, though Modi’s surprise announcement came after months of resistance to the international pressure and demand for recognition of shorter-term achievements.

Yet Prime Minister Modi reiterated the country’s position that the developed world has failed to deliver on its pledge to provide enough climate finance to help developing economies transition to clean energy.

“India has succeeded in pushing back calls to set a net zero target earlier and has set itself a target it can achieve,” said Mr Mishra of Deloitte.