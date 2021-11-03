Turkish opposition and media criticize Erdogan for failed fighter plane purchase deal with US





Following his meetings with US President Joe Biden Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was criticized by the Republican People’s Party and part of the Turkish media for his failure. get a commitment from the United States on how Ankara will recoup the $ 1.4 billion it paid for the purchase of next-generation American F-35 fighter jets. The United States withdrew Turkey from the program over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile systems, which infuriated the United States Congress and the government. Erdogan also allegedly complained to Macron about his sale to Greece of French Belharra frigates and Rafale fighter jets, which he said, according to Greek media, that Athens cannot afford because it has debt. of 300 billion euros. All about Russia In July 2019, a White House statement detailed its decision to remove Turkey from the F-35 program. Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 air defense systems makes its continued involvement with the F-35 impossible. The F-35 cannot coexist with a Russian intelligence gathering platform that will be used to learn more about its advanced capabilities, the statement said. Turkey has been a long-time partner and NATO ally for over 65 years, but acceptance of the S-400 undermines the commitments all NATO allies have made to each other. move away from Russian systems. The uncertain alternative of the F-16, criticism of the opposition Erdogan spoke with Biden Ankaras about the proposal to get his money back by purchasing 40 F-16 fighters and obtaining kits for upgrading his existing F-16 fleet. Biden would have been without engagement because the authorization of the agreement belongs to Congress, in which the anger against Turkey is strong. Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez has been Turkey’s most bitter critic and has repeatedly urged the White House to take tough action against Ankara. The parliamentary representative of the Republican Secular People’s Party, created by the founder of the Turkish Republic, Kemal Atatürk, said that Erogan had made his country the laughing stock of its mismanagement of public procurement. Media criticize Erdogan: F-35s are the biggest fiasco There has also been severe media criticism of Erdogan. Turkeys Fox television described Ankara’s expulsion from the F-35 program as an unprecedented fiasco. We received the [Russian] The S-400s that we don’t use and have lost the F-35s, of which we were co-producers, he reported. What happened was Turkey’s biggest foreign and defense policy fiasco, the newspaper said. Media Concerns Over US Base Alexandroupolis Erdogan reportedly complained to Biden about the US-Greek decision in the recently signed Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) to establish a military base in the port city of Alexandroupolis, 20 kilometers from the Greek-Turkish border. The new base has been described as Souda 2, in reference to the very large and strategically crucial US military base in Souda Bay in Crete. The new base drew negative attention from the Turkish press, with the daily Sabah reporting that the base in Alexandroupolis is disturbing the Turkish people. Front page of the pro-government newspaper New dawn spoke about the question of Alexandroupolis. The annoyance comes from the proximity of the bases on the Greek-Turkish border.

