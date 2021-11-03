Florida man faces daily fines for huge “Let’s Go Brandon” sign and pro-Trump sign: “It’s free speech”





Florida homeowner faces daily fines after hanging huge political banners in his home supporting former President Trump, including a reading, “Lets Go Brandon.”

“I’m here on the beach, and I have a lot of traffic, and people needed to see what I believe in,” owner Marvin Peavy of Seagrove Beach told WMBB. “This is free speech, and I wanted everyone to know that I am a Republican and that I support Donald Trump.”

The flags are nearly three stories tall and have a red background with white letters. One reads, “Trump won” and the other says, “Lets Go Brandon.

A South Walton community code enforcement hearing was held last month and found the “Trump Won” banner violated the county’s land development code. Walton County Code Compliance Officer Michael Lynch told WMBB that the land use code preserves the visual aesthetic of the beach community along the Florida Panhandle.

Peavy is fined $ 50 a day, which he says violates his right to free speech.

“People look up to people who stand up, and we have to start standing up,” Walton County Republican executive committee chairman Bill Fletcher said of Peavy. “He is the epitome of someone who will stand up for his First Amendment right.”

Peavy supporters also came to his home on Sunday and expressed shock at the daily fines.

“I had attended the code enforcement meeting when this was brought up, and I was quite shocked when they said they were going to fine him $ 50 a day for a banner that is on its private property, ”Tabitha Howard told WMBB.

Peavy has said he has no plans to remove the banners and that people across the country have pledged to help pay the fines. He added at the outlet that a woman in Louisiana even offered to pay the fines for the next two years.

Peavy first hoisted a Trump 2020 flag over his house last year during the election cycle, but removed it after inauguration day. This banner did not violate any code because it was in place during an election year.

He then hung the “Trump Won” banner in May, which was followed by the “Lets Go Brandon” banner on Saturday. “Lets Go Brandon” morphed from the phrase “F — Joe Biden” earlier this year, and is commonly chanted at sporting events, concerts and other venues by critics of the President.

Another streamer hearing is scheduled for November 17. Fines will be due to Peavys if the code compliance magistrate finds him again in violation.

