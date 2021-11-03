PM Narendra Modi plays drums during his interaction with Scottish Indians – WATCH | India News





Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi played the drums on Tuesday and spoke to several members of the Scottish Indian community who had gathered to bid him farewell before he left for India, after his two-day visit to Glasgow for the United Nations COP26. Climate change summit. As Prime Minister Modi departed for the airport, he was greeted with rhythmic drums and enthusiastic cheers, as a huge crowd, many dressed in traditional Indian clothes and turbans, gathered to tell him to the review before leaving for India. In addition to shaking hands and greeting several members of the community, PM Modi joined in the festivities and played the drums for a few beats alongside the drummers, who cheered him on. PM arenarendramodi with the Indian community of Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/OkC50F2uaL Prasar Bharati Press Services …. (@PBNS_India) November 2, 2021 PM Modi also interacted with several families in the crowd, affectionately patting some of the children on the heads and reaching out to shake hands with some of the younger ones in the group. A few in the crowd even got autographs. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi held several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the UK, Israel, Nepal, Italy and France, among others. The Prime Minister announced five “amrit tatva” at the COP26 summit, including the goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2070, while delivering the national declaration on Monday. He said India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 percent of its energy needs through renewables by 2030. Highlighting the concerns of developing countries at COP26, the Prime Minister announced the word moment, LIFE … L, I, F, E, meaning Lifestyle For Environment during the presentation of the National Declaration on Monday. COP-26 is being held from October 31 to November 12 under the presidency of the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, titled World Leaders’ Summit (WLS), was held from November 1-2. Heads of state / government from over 120 countries attended the summit. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister also attended the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States launch event here and announced that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will build a special data window for small island states in development (SIDS) to obtain timely information on cyclones, coral reef monitoring, coastal satellite monitoring. He also participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event on Tuesday and focused on four aspects of building infrastructure, including sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. On the sidelines of COP-26, the Prime Minister met with various leaders, including US Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and others. Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, Prime Minister Modi attended the G20 summit in Rome. He also met outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indonesian President Joko Widodo here on the sidelines of the G20. Prime Minister Modi had met with Pope Francis on Saturday and presented him with a silver candlestick and a book on India’s commitment to the environment when they met at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. The Prime Minister also invited the Pope to visit India during a “very warm” meeting in Vatican City which lasted an hour.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/pm-narendra-modi-plays-drums-during-his-interaction-with-indians-in-scotland-watch-2407600.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos