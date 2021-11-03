GOP insiders say Biden helped Youngkin





Republicans rejoiced over Glenn Youngkins’ victory in the Virginia governor race on Tuesday night, feeling a sense of relief after a statewide GOP sweep their party cut Donald Trump’s baggage near ‘a year to the day he lost the presidency.

Youngkin, former private equity CEO and first-time candidate, narrowly beat Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday in a race that garnered national attention. The Republican took advantage of Joe Bidens’ fall in the polls and controversies rocking public schools, especially in politically important Loudoun County. Half a dozen GOP consultants and agents shared their assessment of the race with Intelligencer on condition of anonymity.

It’s not only that Youngkin won, but he managed to foil the attack Democrats have used on Republican candidates for the past five years, tying them to Trump. McAuliffe used it relentlessly. A jibe: I don’t know what Terry’s message was? I’m not Donald Trump and the guy I’m going against is Donald Trump?

McAuliffe’s attempt to tie Youngkin to Trump and use the former president as a bogeyman seems to be no longer working. a state Joe Biden won by 10 points. (Again, as one agent noted, Trump didn’t bother to challenge the state, so that margin may have inflated just how blue Virginia really is.)

In fact, they said, Democrats had a bigger problem at the top of their party than Republicans. Weaker Bidens approval ratings, along with a bumpy post-COVID economic recovery hampered by rising inflation, made voters sour on McAuliffe, who was practically an incumbent trying to hold the governor’s mansion for his party (four years after having himself resided there). A Republican agent involved in the race noted that Bidens’ fall in the polls in August coincided with McAuliffe’s fall at the same time. Joe Biden was more relevant in the race than Donald Trump, they said.

Politics is still local, as another longtime state official noted, and the fall in Bidens poll numbers was part of a perfect storm that included the lawlessness we saw in Virginia in the streets of Richmond last summer and the overbreadth of a state and local level as we have seen with the concerns of parents in Loudoun County and around Virginia.

Despite their glee, Republicans didn’t think everything was transferable in next year’s midterm election. I don’t think it was critical race theory and upbringing that caused this wave, one of the Virginia agents noted. What caused it was this lackluster campaign by McAuliffe and a candidate with unlimited money who spent it as a result.

Subscribe to the Intelligencer newsletter

Daily news about the politics, business and technology that shape our world.

Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email address, you agree to our terms and privacy notices and to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/11/virginia-election-gop-insiders-say-biden-helped-youngkin.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos