Prime Minister Imran Khan to unveil biggest relief package in nationwide address today





ISLAMABAD: In his highly anticipated address to the nation today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the biggest relief plan in the country’s history, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Wednesday.

“Addressing the suffering of the people is Imran Khan’s top priority. He will do everything possible to relieve the population, ”the minister said in a tweet.

Chaudhry said the relief program will prove to be an important step in reducing people’s hardship and making their lives easier.

“Alleviating the suffering of the population is the Prime Minister’s priority and that he will go to the end to bring them assistance”, insisted the Minister.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Chaudhry said about 53% of the country’s population would benefit from the relief plan.

“The Prime Minister will also put the nation in confidence on the economic situation of the country. According to the minister, the cabinet had approved the promulgation of the Ehsaas 2021 ordinance to help deserving families.

The cabinet also discussed the prices of essential items in Pakistan and the region, and it was observed that the prices of essential items are lower in Pakistan than in countries in the region like India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, ”Chaudhry said.

Chaudhry had argued that the government’s coalition partners generously supported the electoral reform program.

Announcing that the cabinet was also banning the government from acquiring land for housing companies, he said: “A committee, including the ministries of settlement, finance and housing, will be formed to review existing policy on housing. allocation of plots to government employees “.

The cabinet had also rejected a summary of abolition of duties on the import of old cars, added the minister.

