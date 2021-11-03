Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first black attorney





NEW YORK (AP) Democrat Alvin Bragg was elected Manhattan’s first black district attorney on Tuesday, a post that will allow him to oversee ongoing prosecutions and investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

Bragg, a 48-year-old civil rights lawyer and former federal prosecutor, has beaten Republican Thomas Kenniff to join a growing wave of progressive and reformist prosecutors across the country.

Bragg will replace current District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in January, who is retiring after a final term in which he sued Harvey Weinstein for rape and brought tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization and its leader. longtime finance, Allen Weisselberg.

Trump himself is still under investigation by the bureau after Vance waged a years-long fight to gain access to Republicans’ tax records.

Bragg and Trump have a story. As a senior deputy to the New York attorney general in 2018, Bragg helped oversee a lawsuit that led to the shutdown of the Trumps charitable foundation over allegations he used the nonprofit to promote his political and commercial interests.

Bragg celebrated his victory in Harlem, near where he grew up, at a party attended by his former boss, former U.S. prosecutor Preet Bharara, and Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin.

We received deep trust tonight, said Bragg. The fundamental role of the public prosecutor is to guarantee both fairness and security. This is the trust that was given to me on the ballot, but it is for all of us that we have worked to show the city and the country a model for combining partnership, fairness and security.

Kenniff, a defense attorney who was previously an army attorney and judge advocate general, had encountered insurmountable obstacles in the race. Democrats far outnumber Republicans in Manhattan.

Since its founding, the Manhattan District Attorneys Office has been run exclusively by white males, with its current and most recent past leaders being the sons of prominent American statesmen.

Vances’ father was the former Secretary of State to President Jimmy Carters. The father of his predecessor, Robert Morgenthau, was the Secretary of the Treasury to President Franklin Roosevelt.

Bragg, meanwhile, grew up in Harlem during the 1980s crack epidemic. When he was 15, a police officer pointed a gun in his face and falsely accused him of being a drug dealer while ‘he was walking to do groceries for his father. Bragg filed a complaint with his parents, which sparked interest in the law.

He had a knife to his throat. As an adult, he opened his home to a brother-in-law just released from prison. Sometimes, Bragg said, the Mandates Squad would show up looking for the brother-in-law, knock on the door, and wake their children.

These are my stories, but the important thing is that these are our stories, Bragg said. These are a lot of stories of people, and I think taking these stories and metaphorically, these people, with me at the DA office is important in a symbolic way but also deeply meaningful in a very practical way.

Bragg spent the last days of his campaign participating in a rare judicial inquiry into the death of Eric Garner, whose calls for I Can’t Breathe to the cops who threw him to the ground in a choke as a cry of rally for Black Lives Matter protesters in 2014.

Bragg called it the most emotionally significant case of his career.

Bragg campaigned in part on a promise to change the culture of the prosecutor’s office. He said he wanted to reduce the system, refuse to prosecute many small crimes and seek alternatives to prosecution for petty crimes of poverty.

Follow Michael Sisak on twitter.com/mikesisak

