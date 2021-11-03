Prime Minister Imran Khan to announce “biggest relief plan in Pakistan’s history” today





Prime Minister Imran Khan. To file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the “biggest relief plan in the country’s history” in his address to the nation today.

Using his official Twitter account, the Minister reiterated that the Prime Minister’s first priority is to alleviate the suffering of the people and that he will do everything to bring them relief.

Chaudhry further wrote that Imran Khan would announce a historic relief plan to address the problems facing Pakistanis.

This package will be an important step in reducing people’s hardship and making their lives easier, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources told Geo News that the prime minister should put the nation in confidence in the secret deal the government had reached with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The prime minister is expected to speak to the nation about the current economic, security and political situation in the country, sources said.

Later that day, at a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry said the prime minister would also trust the nation about the government’s economic policies in his televised address.

This development comes after the government began to implement a secret deal signed with the banned outfit, as reports suggested that more than 800 supporters of the group had been released across Punjab under the agreement.

PM meets coalition partners

In a meeting with government coalition partners on Tuesday, the prime minister gave lawmakers confidence in the deal with the outlawed TLP.

From MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister of Information and Technology Aminul Haque, and Federal Minister of Law Farogh Naseem attended the meeting, while Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed represented the League. Awami, Minister of Interprovincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza represented GDA. , Federal Minister of Water Resources Moonis Elahi represented PML-Q.

The meeting participants deliberated on convening a joint session of parliament. Coalition partners also assured the prime minister that they would be on the same page on important national issues, sources said.

