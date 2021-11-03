Biden-Erdoan meeting at G-20 leaves US-Turkey relations at a standstill

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Sunday met US President Joe Biden for the second time in a year on the sidelines of a G-20 summit in Rome.

Despite the constructive portrayal of the Ankara-Washington meeting, it is clear that little progress has been made in getting either side to talk about it. What it may represent instead is that US-Turkish relations remain stuck between a rock and a hard place.

In the statements that followed, both sides spoke of a willingness to manage relations in a positive direction after a decade of tension. In a reading of turkish presidency, he said the meeting said the meeting had taken place in a “positive atmosphere” and that a “common will to strengthen and advance” the relationship had been put forward. The statement also described the formation of a joint mechanism to achieve this, but briefly dwelled on the specific details of what this entails.

The White House issued a more detailed statement After the meeting. He stressed that Biden expressed his appreciation for Turkish contributions to NATO in Afghanistan, a reaffirmation of their defense partnership and stressed a “desire to maintain constructive relations”. Contrary to the Turkish statement, the US side noted that Biden had raised US concerns about human rights in Turkey, as well as his defense relationship with Russia.

Biden and Erdoan also hailed their first meeting in June as constructive. At the time, Erdoan was defending a stronger Turkish role in Afghanistan after the United States completed its withdrawal, with Washington expressing support for any mission. The meeting also took place in the wake of Bidens’ decision to recognize the Armenian genocide of 1915, historically a red line for Turkey, but that seemed to have little impact on the talks at the time.

In the months following this first meeting, tensions over the relationship arose again. The Taliban’s seizure of power in Afghanistan in August dashed Ankara’s hopes of regaining support in Washington. Qatar, an ally of Turkey, quickly became the privileged partner of the United States in Afghanistan after the kingdom largely contributed to the American withdrawal through the use of its territory and its relations with the Taliban.

A month later, Erdoan was furious that Biden had not agreed to meet with him at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In an interview with CBS News during UNGA, Erdoan explained how his relationship with Biden was the worst hes had with any US president so far.

Less than a week later, Erdoan appeared in Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he pitched the idea of ​​acquiring more Russian weapons. Turkey’s initial purchase of the S-400 missile defense system from Russia resulted in US sanctions under former President Donald Trump and his expulsion from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program.

Behind all the acrimony towards Biden, Erdoan is perhaps in his most difficult position in his two decades of rule. Overwhelmed by a sagging economy and emboldened opposition, Erdoan seeks a victory abroad to present to the Turkish public, which is losing confidence in him, according to polls.

Foreign policy in recent years has been the main arena in which Erdoan can silence his critics and gain a foothold on the world stage.

Under the Trump administration, Erdoan pursued a strong foreign policy in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the Eastern Mediterranean. These efforts were carried out with the acquiescence of President Trump, who viewed Erdoan as a personal friend and was more interested in reducing U.S. involvement in these regions.

Since Biden entered the White House, Erdoan has been kept at bay by the new president. This coolness of Biden is both personally and politically detrimental to Erdoan, who is increasingly aware of how he presents himself as a world leader.

Erdoan sees bilateral relations through the prism of interpersonal relationships, said Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington DC

Erdemir, who is also a former member of the Turkish parliament, explained that as he approaches what he says is the end of his reign, impression management has replaced diplomacy as the main modus operandi of foreign policy in Turkey. Turkey. The rebuffs perceived by Bidens and the de-emphasis of personal relations in international relations therefore create a particular challenge for Erdoan. His administration has also been reluctant to push back against foreign policy diktats from the American congress, who seriously embittered in his views of the Turkish leader.

While Erdoan comes up against the inertia of his attempts at rapprochement, the Biden administration has for its part not obtained any concession from Ankara either in its first year in office.

Erdoan’s flirtation with the idea of ​​buying more weapons from Russia shows that he hasn’t shied away from playing against the United States when needed. Defense officials from both sides up to the highest level continue to speak regularly, but Turkey still insists it is within its rights to operate the S-400. Also in Syria, Erdoan has threatened to resume military operations against the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Ankara sees as an extension of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Beyond the persistent reproaches abroad, Erdoan remains opposed to the American criticism of his regime in his country. On October 18, the US Ambassador to Turkey joined nine other Western envoys in criticizing the continued detention of a Turkish civil society activist and philanthropist. Osman Kavala.

Erdoan lambasted by threatening to expel the ambassadors and the United States then accepted a declaration that he respected the internal affairs of Turkey. It was seen by some observers as a US retreat on the defense of human rights in Turkey from Erdoans.

The State Department did not return Ahval News’ request to find out whether it agreed with Erdoan’s claim that he was interfering in Turkish internal affairs. Last week, the spokesperson for the department Ned Prize insisted that the declaration should not be interpreted as a reduction in the defense of human rights by Washington or that the Kavala declaration represented interference.

In its statement after their meeting with Erdoan, the White House said Biden stressed the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights and the rule of law for Erdoan. The US president proclaimed early in his administration that human rights would be at the heart of his foreign policy, but the outcome of the row over ambassadors appeared insufficient.

FDD’s Erdemir called the joint statement on Kavala a “noble effort”, but lamented that the “about-face” in response to Erdoan’s fury may have hampered efforts to speak out on human rights Turks while offering him a national victory.

He added that more needs to be done to speak out at a time when the struggle for human rights in Turkey has ended up being worse than where it started.

“The Turkish people need the solidarity of Turkey’s western allies in their struggle against Erdogan’s despotic regime,” Erdemir said. “Such Western solidarity must be at least as courageous and committed as the Turkish activists who risk their lives, their freedom and their property to keep Turkey in the free world. “