China says Xi Jinping was not given a chance to video at COP26





China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping had not been given an opportunity to give a video speech during the COP26 climate talks in Scotland and instead had to send a written response.

Xi, who is not attending the UN meeting in person, made a written statement on Monday at the opening of the “high-level segment for heads of state and government,” in which he offered no additional commitments, while urging countries to keep their promises and “build mutual trust and cooperation”. “From what I understand, the conference organizers did not provide the video link method,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing. Britain hosted the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, which aims to ensure net zero carbon emissions and maintain the Paris Agreement target of a 1.5 degree Celsius temperature increase to at your fingertips to limit the impact of global warming. Climate watchers have expressed concern that Xi’s physical absence in Glasgow means China is not ready to offer more concessions during this round of talks. But Beijing said it has already made a number of major commitments over the past year, promising to peak emissions by 2060, increasing total solar and wind capacity to 1,200 gigawatts of power. by 2030 and reduce coal consumption from 2026. The failing diplomatic ties between China and the United States – the two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases causing global warming – are emerging as one of the biggest stumbling blocks in the latest round of talks on the climate. Beijing has rejected Washington’s efforts to separate the climate from the broader conflicts between the two sides. A particular point of contention for China has been the imposition of sanctions by the United States on Chinese companies, including solar equipment suppliers, with ties to the Xinjiang region. China rejects Western allegations of human rights violations in the northwestern region of the country. “You cannot ask China to cut coal production on the one hand, while imposing sanctions on Chinese PV companies,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang said on Tuesday. The Global Times, which is part of the Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper stable, said in an editorial Monday that the United States should not expect to be able to influence Beijing on the climate, while l ‘attacking on human rights and other issues. Washington’s attitude towards China has made it “impossible for China to see the potential of having fair negotiations amid the tensions,” the newspaper said.

