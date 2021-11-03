Politics
Foreign Minister Marise Payne to travel to Southeast Asia to allay fears over AUKUS and the submarine plan
Foreign Minister Marise Payne to pay major visit to South East Asia in the coming days as the federal government works to allay concerns over Australia’s nuclear submarine program and establish a new strategic partnership with the leading regional body ASEAN.
Key points:
- Indonesia has raised concerns that Australia’s submarine program could fuel an arms race in the region
- Chinese ministers and officials have tried to rally support for their position
- Defense Minister Peter Dutton says countries welcome efforts to balance China’s military might
Senator Payne is expected to visit Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia and Vietnam during the trip.
Cambodia has just taken over the presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), while Malaysia and Indonesia have strongly criticized Australia’s plan to build nuclear submarines as part of the AUKUS technology pact with the United Kingdom and the United States.
The ABC has learned that Indonesian President Joko Widodo “repeatedly and forcefully” raised concerns about the nuclear submarine program when Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a virtual meeting with ASEAN leaders last week, reiterating Indonesia’s concerns that the program could fuel an arms race in Southeast Asia.
Australian officials have privately rejected this argument, stressing that Australia’s nuclear submarines will only be armed in conventional ways and contrasting the government’s defense ambitions with China’s massive military build-up.
China is stepping up the pressure
At the end of last week, Defense Minister Peter Dutton also suggested that some Southeast Asian countries were criticizing the deal in large part to appease Beijing, which lambasted the nuclear submarines proposal and accused Australia of trying to undermine the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.
“We must also recognize that China is a country which has significant economic investments and shares in countries in the region,” Duttons said.
“So there will be nuances in the language.”
Chinese ministers and officials have tried to step up pressure on Australia by bringing up nuclear submarines in bilateral meetings with their Southeast Asian counterparts.
Last week, China’s Foreign Ministry said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi “both expressed grave concern at the risk of nuclear proliferation” caused by the plan under -marine.
But Mr Dutton suggested that military leaders in the region were overwhelmingly in favor of Australia’s nuclear submarine ambitions, in part because they wanted other countries to maintain a significant naval presence that would help balance China’s growing military might.
“All I can tell you is that in the discussions I have had with our partners in the region, there has been support for AUKUS and support for a greater presence of the UK, United States, Japan, India and others, ”he said.
A Southeast Asian government official also told the ABC that the UKUS debate revealed stark differences between military and foreign officials in Indonesia and Malaysia.
The fallout between France and Australia of the AUKUS deal dominated the Prime Minister’s recent trip to Europe, with French President Emmanuel Macron accusing him of lying about the switch to nuclear submarines.
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who signed the original deal with France to build 12 submarines to replace the aging Collins-class fleet, again took aim at how Scott Morrison handled the announcement.
“The submarine deal was not just a shipbuilding contract, it was a sovereign partnership between France and Australia,” he said.
A new partnership in Southeast Asia
While AUKUS and nuclear submarines will feature prominently in his discussions, Senator Payne is also expected to discuss the new comprehensive strategic partnership between ASEAN and Australia last week.
Australian officials point to the deal as proof that the controversy over AUKUS and nuclear submarines has not permanently damaged Australia’s ties with the region, despite public demonstrations of frustration from Malaysia and the United States. indonesia.
Senator Payne is also likely to pressure Southeast Asian countries to continue to maximize pressure on the military junta that has seized power and imprisoned civilian leaders in Myanmar.
Myanmar excluded from ASEAN
ASEAN has historically given enormous weight to consensus and non-interference, and has been unwilling to exert significant pressure on member countries that have committed serious human rights violations.
But last month, he decided to exclude Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing from the ASEAN leadership summit in a concerted effort to ensure the junta cannot present itself as the country’s legitimate government.
The bloc also appointed a special envoy, Brunei’s Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, to try to find a solution to Myanmar’s bloody political crisis.
Mr Yusof was due to visit Myanmar last month, but canceled his trip after being barred from meeting with fallen civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Senator Payne is also expected to discuss Australia’s pledge to distribute an additional 10 million COVID-19 vaccines to countries in the region and its pledges to increase investment in a range of programs focused on topics such as safety energy, pandemic recovery, transnational crime and education. .
