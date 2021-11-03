‘Eternal’ wine revives Assyrian culture in Turkey

The Assyrian merchant Yuhanna Aktas no longer has to hide from the villagers of his conservative corner of southern Turkey that the grapes they harvest are destined to become wine.

A member of the declining Christian minority in Mardin province, Aktas is waging a lonely battle to be accepted by his Muslim neighbors and local authorities, who frown on alcohol sales.

“Viticulture and the revival of endangered Assyrian culture was my childhood dream,” Aktas said, alongside barrels of wine fermented from green grapes in Midyat, a town 50 kilometers (30 miles) away. from the Syrian border.

Only around 3,000 Assyrians still live in the expanded province of Mardin, which is part of the historic region of Mesopotamia where some archaeologists believe wine was invented 2,700 years ago.

Subject to discrimination and violence, most Assyrians either settled in Istanbul or emigrated to the West, reducing their numbers from 700,000 during the Ottoman Empire to 15,000 across Turkey today.

Their gradual departure over the years has dealt a blow to Mardin’s wine traditions, pushing Aktas on a tormented journey to fulfill his dream.

Spectacled and sporting a hint of a beard, the 44-year-old says he received death threats when he first tried to start wine production in 2009.

“The workers refused to work for me and the villagers refused to sell their grapes, saying that wine is prohibited in Islam,” he recalled.

But he persevered and now sells 110,000 bottles a year all over Turkey.

The secret to his success, Aktas says, was choosing the right local grapes, including a Mazrona variety that has an intense aroma similar to the Gewurztraminer grapes used in Alsatian white wines.

Organically grown and naturally fermented without yeast or sulphites – additives that prolong shelf life – wines have the added benefit of being much better for your health, says Aktas proudly.

“Other wines can cause headaches from sulphites. This is never the case with our wine,” he said with a slight smile.

– Faded hopes –

Business was so good that Aktas started a second production site in his home village of Beth Kustan, about 30 kilometers from the Midyat vineyards.

As in other villages in the region, the majority of original Assyrian families now live in Europe or the United States.

Almost a decade ago, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, then Prime Minister, promised to make it easier for these families to reclaim their land, raising hopes of their return.

“Several Assyrians planned to return to Turkey at the time,” said Ayhan Gurkan, president of the local Assyrian Culture Association.

“They renovated their ruined houses, but some saw that their land had been confiscated by the state or neighboring villagers,” Gurkan said.

The woes of the Assyrians date back to 1915, when many were killed in the genocide of their Armenian Christian brethren by the Ottoman Turks in WWI.

Those who survived and their descendants gradually began to leave.

This exodus accelerated when the first serious clashes erupted between Kurdish militants and the Turkish army across Turkey’s border regions with Syria and Iraq in the 1980s.

– Booming sales –

A government crackdown on political opponents and the Kurds after a failed coup attempt against Erdogan in 2016 has created even more mistrust.

More recently, this feverish atmosphere has been exacerbated by the disappearance of an Assyrian couple near the Iraqi border and the conviction of an Assyrian Orthodox priest for “aiding a terrorist organization”.

“Plans to return to the country are now on hold,” said Aktas, who himself faces trial for belonging to a group linked to the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), which Erdogan’s government is trying to crack down on. to prohibit.

Restrictions on local sales and the skyrocketing alcohol tax, which has tripled since Erdogan’s Islamic-born AKP party came to power in 2002, have added to the pressure.

In May, the government banned the sale of alcohol during a 17-day coronavirus lockdown, sparking outrage among secular Turks.

But Aktas says the various attempts to ban or restrict trade in wine – and its specialty grapes – have actually helped sales.

“Today, alcoholic beverages are living their golden age in Turkey,” said the winemaker.

“The bans have caused a backlash. Sales have skyrocketed.”

Aktas hopes that something similar could happen to Assyrian culture in Turkey.

“The crushed grapes die during winemaking,” he said. “But only to begin their eternal life with wine.”

