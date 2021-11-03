Meeting with productive PM Deuba: Indian PM Modi

Meeting with the productive PM Deuba: Indian PM Modi

KATMANDU: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had had a productive discussion with Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on the multiple aspects of the Indo-Nepal friendship.

had a productive discussion with [email protected] on the multiple aspects of Indo-Nepalese friendship. Topics related to the fight against the global pandemic and the promotion of sustainable development are key elements of our bilateral friendship, Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi first met Prime Minister Deuba after Deuba became Prime Minister of Nepal in July and had a productive discussion on ways to further strengthen close bilateral ties and tackle climate change, Covid -19 and facilitate post-pandemic recovery.

The meeting between Modi and Deuba, on the sidelines of the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, took place after the launch by the first of the Resilient Island States Initiative (IRIS) for the development of the infrastructures of the small island states.

They also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including in the context of ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s Foreign Ministry (MEA) said in a statement.

The two leaders noted the excellent cooperation between India and Nepal during the pandemic, including through the provision of vaccines, drugs and medical equipment from India to Nepal as well as ensuring the free flow of goods. across borders, he said.