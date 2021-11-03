Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding visit to Italy and UK





Image source: ANI. PM Modi arrives in Delhi after completing his visit to Italy, UK. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi after concluding his five-day foreign visit to Italy and the UK on Wednesday, where he bolstered India’s self-proclaimed renewable energy commitments at COP26 in Glasgow and laid out India’s position on global issues at the G20 summit. At the Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, Prime Minister Modi delivered a “seminal” statement at the 26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) and underlined the breadth and depth of climate actions taken by India as well as the future goals that the country has set for itself. During his speech at COP26 on Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced five “amrit tatva” with the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2070. He said India will increase its non-fossil fuel capacity to 500 GW and will reach 50 percent. of its energy needs thanks to renewable energies by 2030. Highlighting India’s efforts to tackle climate change, Prime Minister Modi said India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and in spirit. He also participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event and focused on four aspects of building infrastructure, including sustainable and transparent finance that respects everyone’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. the countries. Later Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Johnson launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative in Glasgow. The launch was part of the India-UK Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). PM Modi also attended the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States launch event and announced that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will build a special data window for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) for timely information on cyclones, coral reef monitoring, coastal satellite monitoring. The 26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) is the first major physical summit held, in which more than 120 countries participated after the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi also held various bilateral meetings with several heads of state on the sidelines of the G20. He met German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Pope Francis, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. In Rome, the Prime Minister also met Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The Prime Minister also met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders declared themselves satisfied with the state of the vast India-France strategic partnership. “Leaving Glasgow after two days of intense discussions on the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments, but has also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years,” the Prime Minister tweeted Modi. (With ANI inputs) Latest news from India

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-reaches-delhi-italy-united-kingdom-visit-concludes-latest-national-news-updates-743468 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos