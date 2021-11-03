Text size:

VSHina refrained from making new commitments to tackle climate change at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, but her past commitments remain in question.

As world leaders gathered in Glasgow, the alleys were on China’s topbiggest polluter in the world to reassure the world about its plans to fight climate change. President Xi Jinping skipped the COP26 summit, only addressing it with a written message, which was short and vague.

We will accelerate the transition to green and low-carbon energy, vigorously develop renewable energies and plan and build large wind and photovoltaic power plants, message from Xi Jinpingread.

China’s commitment to reducing its use of coal in the energy sector will be on everyone’s minds at COP26. Xi only mentioned coal once in his written speech.

Over the past 10 years, China has phased out 120 million kilowatts of coal-fired electricity from its obsolete installed capacity. China has installed the first batch of large-scale wind power with an installed capacity of around 100 million kilowatts. Basic photovoltaic projects got off to an orderly start recently, Xi Jinping said in a virtual speech at the G20 summit in Rome last week.

In 2020, Xi Jinpingannouncementduring his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly that China will become a carbon neutral country by 2060. During the assembly, Xi alsoannouncement that China will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects.

China’s energy problems

There has been a significant changetowardsa green economy. China was the first to adopt green technologies to combat air pollution in its cities. Beijing has included reducing carbon emissions in its domestic policy documents.

The 14thefive-year plansaid China will orderly develop offshore wind power, speed up the construction of hydropower bases in southwest China, safely and steadily promote the construction of coastal nuclear power, build a number of power bases clean complementary and will increase the proportion of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption to around 20%.

Chinese words andActions does not match. A major energy shortage has consumed its largest cities and coal is once again the answer.

China is expanding its mines to produce 220 million metric tons of additional coal per year, an increase of nearly 6% from last year,The New York TimesreportedLarge and small coal mining operations areresurrectedin parts of Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi where some170 mineswere ordered to increase capacity.

Some connoisseursto believe that China’s recent energy shortage results from the import ban on Australian coal due to trade tensions between the two countries. But that doesn’t fully explain the energy shortage in China.

China data suggests coal from Australiaaccountsfor 20-30% of imported coal, of which only 6% is used for energy consumption. Much of the imported coal is coking coal, which is used in smelting. Following the shortage, China is counting on Russia and Mongolia as an alternative supplier for its energy needs. Russiaexported24.15 million tonnes of coal in China in the first half of 2021.

In December 2020, the Chinese governmentattributedthe current shortage to rebound in industrial activity after Covid-19 and the extreme cold in parts of northeast China.

State media referred to acampaign to ensure the energy supply of large cities after the recent long blackouts. But experts in China are not happy that provincial governments are turning to coal to fill the energy shortage.

However, local governments are myopic and irrational. To make these investments, they must be mentally prepared: high carbon foreclosure will increase inactivity and wasted assets. After a few years of investment, coal power cannot finally be sold. How to recover the cost? This is an issue that investors and local governments need to be concerned about, noted Pan Jiahua, deputy director of the National Expert Committee on Climate Change.

Go back on promises

Even though Beijing has allowed some debates on climate change in recent years, it has stopped attempts to develop mass movements among its younger population. Or Hongyis story is a good example.

The 17-year-old became the first teenager in China to launch a Greta Thunberg-inspired Friday for Future climate strike.authorities tried to create new obstacles for Ou. He was told to stop his activism or else he would be prohibited from resuming his studies at Guangxi Normal University. The authorities even forced her to undergo a psychological examination.test before they can apply for readmission.

The United States has contacted China several times to get Beijing to participate in the climate talks. President Joe Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry has visited China twice in hopes of breaking the ice on the climate talks.

Kerry’s visit to Shanghai yielded very little result, and the second visit to Tianjin was largely unsuccessful.

The joint statement issued in Shanghai had some notable US diplomatic victories. Among them, this is the first time that the founding principle of global climate policy of common but differentiated responsibilities is not cited in a US-Chinese bilateral statement, Li Shuo, senior climate and energy policy officer at Greenpeace Asia from ballast,notedin an interview.

Without international engagement, China will not be in a hurry to cut a profitable area of ​​its overseas operations, Shuoaddedon China’s latest pledge to stop building overseas coal-fired power plants.

Besides the joint statement during Kerrys’ visit, there has been limited progress in getting China to participate in global climate action. China believe it is doing a lot more to fight climate change than the United States.

Xi Jinping’s absence in Glasgow and the renewed focus on burning coal suggest that China is backing down on its bold climate commitments.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist, currently pursuing a master’s degree in international politics with a focus on China at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London. He was previously a Chinese media reporter for the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Opinions are personal.

