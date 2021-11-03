Interconnected green networks: Modi and Johnson launch the “one world, one sun, one network” initiative





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday launched the One World, One Sun, One Grid initiative at the COP 26 Climate Meet in Glasgow, envisioning a global ecosystem of interconnected green renewable energy grids. Modi also announced that the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will make available a solar calculator that will inform countries of the solar potential of any location on earth using satellite data. The sun produces in just one hour the amount of energy used by all humans in a year. This energy is totally clean and sustainable. The only challenge is that this energy is only available during the day and depends on the weather. The “one sun, one world, one network” initiative is the answer to this challenge, the Prime Minister said during the session on accelerating innovation and the deployment of clean technologies. The initiative brings together the International Solar Alliance and the UK’s Green Grid Initiative and complements India’s focus on harnessing solar energy. With just one global grid, we can access clean energy anywhere, the Prime Minister said. The need to store energy would also decrease and the viability of solar projects would increase, he added. Elaborating on ISRO’s solar power calculator, Modi said the app would help decide where to locate solar projects and also strengthen the “one sun, one world, one grid” initiative. At a side event, “Building Better for the World” initiated by US President Joe Biden, Modi stressed the need to ensure four aspects in building infrastructure. These include climate resilience, the integration of traditional knowledge and prioritization of the poor and vulnerable, and sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

