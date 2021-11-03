You are the most popular man in Israel, join my group: Israeli Prime Minister Bennett to Prime Minister Modi in Glasgow | LOOK





Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join his party. This interaction took place during a bilateral meeting between the two world leaders on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit underway in Glasgow. In a video of the interaction shared on social media, the Prime Minister of Israel can be heard telling Prime Minister Modi: “You are the most popular man in Israel. Come join my party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi burst out laughing upon hearing the compliment. Israeli Prime Minister Bennett at arenarendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK Amichai Stein (@ AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021 It was the first formal meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Bennett since the latter took office as Prime Minister of Israel in June this year following the historic electoral defeat of Benjamin Netanyahu. READ: SC sets up Pegasus Row investigation in India. What other countries are investigating the spyware problem? Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart discussed expanding cooperation in the fields of high technology and innovation, the Foreign Ministry (MEA) said in a statement on Tuesday. The MEA statement also said that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Prime Minister Modi for restarting Indo-Israel relations. Indian and Jewish civilizations share a deep relationship, he reportedly said. “Our goal is to continue the wonderful path you forged with my predecessor and bring it to a whole new level, so that we can ensure that our two nations are working together on innovation, technology, space. , security, agriculture, food technologies and course on climate related technologies, ”Bennett added. “Strengthening friendship with Israel. Prime ministers @narendramodi and @naftalibennett had a fruitful meeting in Glasgow. The two leaders discussed deepening various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our citizens,” the official said on Tuesday. PMO India official in a tweet. Strengthening of friendship with Israel. Prime ministers arenarendramodi and @naftalibennett had a successful meeting in Glasgow. The two leaders discussed the deepening of various avenues of cooperation for the benefit of our fellow citizens. pic.twitter.com/QnzdCmgijT PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 2, 2021 Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu, ended his historic 12-year reign after a 60-59 vote in the Knesset in June this year. He is now the head of a coalition made up of members of the Israeli political right, left and center.

