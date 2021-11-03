Chinese Xi Jinping made a “big mistake” by not participating in the G20 and COP26: US President Joe Biden | World news





Edinburgh [Scotland]: US President Joe Biden was disappointed with Chinese President Xi Jinping for not attending the COP26 climate summit. Speaking at his closing press conference at the COP26 summit, Biden expressed his disappointment with China’s climate actions in Rome, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping’s unwillingness to appear at the G20 summit. or COP26. Joe Biden said: “It was a ‘big mistake’ for Chinese President Xi Jinping not to attend COP26. The rest of the world will look to China and wonder what added value they bring and they lost in strengthening their influence … in the world and all the people here at the COP. Biden said staying at home might have cost Xi some influence on the world stage, adding, “By showing us, we’ve had a profound impact on how I think the rest of the world views the United States and their leadership role. Frankly, I think this is a big mistake for China. “ #LOOK: It’s a big mistake. The world will look to China and say what added value it has brought. They have lost the ability to influence people … here at the COP. In the same way that I would argue with regard to Russia: POTUS on China, Russia not participating in the G20 and COP26 (Source: White House) pic.twitter.com/AUrLTTn1Wp ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021 Amid the strained relations between the United States and China, the American president also hit Beijing. President Biden said he was not concerned about the possibility of an armed conflict with China, adding that he had made it clear to Chinese President Xi that it was “competition” and not of a “conflict”. “Am I worried about an armed conflict or something that accidentally happens with China? No I’m not. But like I said before, and I think we’ve talked about it. I watch China and have spent hours chatting with Xi, both in person when I was vice president and since being president, at least five or six hours where conversations on the phone and I’m going to have a virtual summit. With him. I have been clear. It’s competition. It doesn’t have to be a conflict. I also told him. I don’t hesitate to say publicly that we expect him to respect the rules of the road. Biden also said the United States would not change its position on several issues, including international sea lanes. “We are not going to change our attitude towards the constitution and national airspace, international sea lanes, etc. have to work on things like cybersecurity and a whole host of other issues,” the US president said. “I’m not looking, I don’t foresee that there will be a need for physical conflict, but you know, as you’ve heard me say before, my dad had an expression: ‘The only conflict worse than expected , is one that is not intentional, ”Biden added. Asked about the non-participation of China, Russia and Saudi Arabia at the COP26 summit, Biden said it was a “problem”, but the United States had “had” a profound impact on the way the rest of the world viewed the United States and its role as a leader. “ Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend any of the main summits this week – the G20 and COP26 summits. The reason given for Xi and Putin’s absences from the summits is the ongoing COVID pandemic. Cases are increasing in Russia and Xi has not left China for 21 months as the virus spreads across the world. Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/chinas-xi-jinping-made-big-mistake-by-not-attending-g20-cop26-us-president-joe-biden-2407594.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos