Boris Johnson sees Cop26 talks regaining lost ground as extra time looms





Boris Johnson hoped Cop26 could be successful in tackling climate change on Tuesday, after a two-day opening summit of world leaders saw the number of countries setting net zero commitments rise to nine out of 10. I think what you are starting to see here is an idea of ​​how you can actually reduce CO2 emissions, the UK leader said. World leaders may be leaving, but the eyes of the world are on our negotiators and we have your numbers. Ninety percent of the world has now joined net zero, including India. The most important thing they said is that they want to decarbonize their energy system by 2030, that’s a massive commitment. We need further action from countries around the world and we will certainly keep up the pressure. Everyone is working to keep the 1.5C target alive. The British Prime Minister used an analogy with a football match to predict that the pressure for further gains could cause the process to be prolonged in search of a favorable outcome. We fell back a goal, or maybe even two, and I think we’re going to be able to carry this thing into overtime, he said. A storm of announcements about technology and methane restrictions emerged from the conference on Tuesday. The host country hailed the commitment of more than 100 countries to end deforestation over the next decade as the conference’s first major achievement in the Scottish city of Glasgow. Leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests have pledged to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. Among them are several countries with massive forests, such as Brazil, China, Colombia, Congo, Indonesia, Russia and the United States. A group of countries disproportionately affected by the climate crisis have demanded that nations commit to climate actions every year, rather than every five years. The Climate Vulnerable Forum, made up of heads of state from countries in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East and the Pacific, met on the second day of the climate talks in the Cop26 in Glasgow. The Forum expressed concern about the main emitting countries, [which had] broke a Paris Agreement obligation to update their own climate goals, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, and urged countries to commit to upgrades instead. annual updates until 2025. The focus of the two-week process in Glasgow shifts from heads of government to finance and business from Wednesday. Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said a list of more than 450 Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) companies will be released on Wednesday. Mr Carney, who created GFANZ, told BBC Radio 4 Today Program: It aims to provide the necessary financing globally to make the investments we need to achieve a net zero economy. And that means bringing together financial institutions, be they banks, insurance companies, pension funds, around the world, and making them commit to achieving net zero. So all their money, whether they invest in a business or lend to a business, these businesses, these underlying businesses, will themselves reduce their carbon emissions to net zero. Updated: November 2, 2021, 6:27 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2021/11/02/boris-johnson-sees-cop26-talks-clawing-back-lost-ground-as-extra-time-looms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos