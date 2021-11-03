Biden and Snchez star in short, affectionate G20 greeting – CVBJ





11/02/2021 at 11:14 CET Rosa Maria Sanchez The President of the Government, Pedro Snchez, already has at least one affectionate first photo with the US president, Joe biden. In the minutes leading up to the G-20 leaders’ first working session at the Rome summit held this Saturday and Sunday, cameras from the pool of photographers were able to capture a few photos of the brief formal greeting between the two leaders of the you see them will smile. The welcome took place shortly before President Snchez took a seat at the large round table of the plenary of the G20 summit where, in alphabetical order, Spain is to sit between the leaders of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the representative of South Africa. After the fiasco of the few brief seconds during which the two leaders managed to greet each other in June, in Brussels, the reception of this Saturday in Rome was not much wider, but it was more affectionate in front of the cameras. However, the Spanish delegation hopes to be able to maintain a more important exchange between the two presidents within the framework of the “mini-summit” on the rupture of the global supply and energy chain convened by Biden himself and to which 15 leaders have. been invited; Snchez, among them. Spain participates in the summit of the 20 major developed and emerging economies as a permanent guest country. Among the anecdotes of successive summits, details of greetings between leaders usually find their place, such as when former President Trump appeared to send Snchez to the Osaka summit (2019) As part of this summit in Rome, President Snchez plans to participate in the three planned plenary meetings, as well as to develop around ten bilateral meetings. In the morning of this Saturday, Snchez has already met the directors of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, and the WTO, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Saturday’s agenda also includes bilateral meetings for Snchez with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea, OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann, Argentine President Alberto Fernndez and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cvbj.biz/biden-and-sanchez-star-in-a-brief-and-affectionate-greeting-at-the-g20.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos