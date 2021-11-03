Modi in India surprises COP26 climate summit with 2070 net zero emissions target





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his country will aim to stop emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere by 2070, two decades after US and EU commitments and at least 10 years later than China. Attention had been drawn to Modi for such an engagement after refusing to offer a step later than last week. Modi, speaking at the UN’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Monday, said the goal of achieving net zero by 2070 was one of five measures India outlined for meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement. It was in Paris six years ago that governments set the voluntary goal of preventing the global temperature from rising by at least 2 degrees Celsius compared to before the industrial revolution, and ideally no more than 1, 5 degree C. Countries are under pressure to strengthen or adjust their commitments at the Glasgow summit, among other goals. Read: Behind bullet eight: Biden apologizes to world powers for Trump’s separation from Paris climate pact India’s engagement is considered important by many climate watchers given the populated nation’s status as a still developing economy that may have to depend on coal and other polluting fossil fuels NG00,

for electricity, heat, cooling and longer transport. Modi pointed out that his country contained 17% of the world’s population but was only responsible for 5% of global emissions. Yet India is the third polluter in terms of measurable emissions and not per capita, behind China and the United States Read: Biden will attack methane in several ways after groups say it is the safest way to maintain 1.5 degree warming Ulka Kelkar, who leads India’s climate policy analysis for the World Resource Institute, said the scale of the commitment would be similar to the US and Europe adopting targets net zero 20 years ago. India’s new commitments are significantly more ambitious than the country’s previous climate commitments, Kelkar said. These will take India on a low carbon development path and send strong signals to all sectors of industry and society. Modi said India would increase the share of renewables in its energy mix from around 38% last year to 50% by 2030. The Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/indias-modi-surprises-cop26-climate-summit-with-2070-target-for-net-zero-emissions-11635870350

