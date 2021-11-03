Boris Johnson defends not wearing a mask as he sits next to 95-year-old David Attenborough





Boris Johnson insisted he was not endangering Sir David Attenborough, 95, by not wearing a mask as he sat next to him. The Prime Minister defended himself to CNN Christiane Amanpour after being criticized on social media after photos from COP26 showed him as the only unmasked figure sat near the beloved broadcaster. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7105%"/> United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and David Attenborough (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell / POOL / AFP) In other footage, he and Sir David, who opened the conference with a barnstorming call to action, could be seen not wearing masks. When asked why he would risk the national treasure in danger, Mr Johnson said: I have worn masks in confined spaces with people I don’t normally meet, and I think it belongs to people to judge whether they are at a reasonable distance from someone and whether they are with someone they do not normally meet. Contrary to the Prime Minister’s suggestion that he wears masks with people I don’t normally meet, photos from the conference show him repeatedly exposed as he is closely confined with world leaders and others in the high-risk category, including Joe Biden, 78. , as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Prince Charles, both 72 years old. His decision not to wear a mask at the Glasgow conference comes amid a major Covid outbreak in the Houses of Parliament, with parliamentary authorities canceling receptions and urging MPs to start wearing masks in the House of Commons to control the spread of the virus. Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer tested positive for Covid-19 last week shortly before questions from prime ministers. Experts raised concerns that with 30,000 participants from all over the world gathered in Glasgow, COP26 could become a major event. COP26 rules state that participants must wear a face covering at all times, except when eating, drinking, sitting in office / meeting spaces or conducting negotiations; or for medical exemption, although the requirements do not apply during the World Leaders’ Summit or while seated on the podium. Labor figures have torn the prime minister apart over his decision to avoid wearing a mask. Shadow Minister of Commerce Bill Esterson said it was a total failure of Johnson’s judgment, adding: Attenborough is 95 years old and at very high risk of Covid. Labor MP Anna McMorrin tweeted: It’s one thing to show how much you care but another [to] sit next to David Attenborough, 95, and do NOT wear a MASK.

