Boris Johnson to hold press conference at 5 p.m. of COP26 climate summit

Boris Johnson will hold a COP26 summit press conference in Glasgow at 5 p.m. today.

The prime minister is expected to answer journalists’ questions as he wraps up the start of the global climate rally.

And despite the length of COP26 for an additional 10 days, it is believed Mr Johnson could take the opportunity to say he has made more progress than hoped.

Mr Johnson ruthlessly downplayed expectations ahead of the summit, warning that world leaders could “fail” in their attempt to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C and society could fall like the Roman Empire .

But today Downing Street made a deliberate attempt to take a more positive tone, reports The mirror.

This could spark a debate over whether the progress has been real or whether the Prime Minister was simply using expectation management.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: “Although there are two long weeks ahead of us and a lot to conclude, some of the commitments we have seen over the last day and a half are very encouraging and build on that momentum. . “

Mr Johnson hailed a deal to end the “great chainsaw massacre” of the world’s forests by 2030, which has been signed by more than 100 world leaders, including Brazil.

Mr Johnson himself will then fly to London aboard a luxury jet sporting the Union flag just hours after telling world leaders to stop ‘padding the earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket. of CO2 ”.

The Prime Minister could also face questions over the coronavirus after Parliament tightened its restrictions in response to an increase in the number of cases.

The UK is believed to believe progress has been made in reducing emissions by 2030 and tracking temperature increases this century closer to 2100. Methane reduction commitments are also being made. expected.

But climate finance talks with the poorest countries are still entangled, described as the most difficult piece of the puzzle with pinch points, although UK officials are confident the pledge to hand over $ 100 billion by year to the poorest countries will be held in 2023, three years late.

British officials are also disappointed that G20 leaders have not agreed to end coal-fired power plants, with expectations that talks could last for years.

And while they are happy that Chinese President Xi sent a written statement to the summit, British officials believe more is needed from the world’s largest transmitter.

It comes after India announced the commitment to achieve net zero emissions, but only by 2070, two decades after many other parts of the world.

A British official called the 2070 commitment “curious” and “an interesting political choice” that could lead to a turnaround.

However, it is understood that UK officials are otherwise happy with India’s announcement – which could waste a gigaton of the 28 gigatons that are to be cut in global emissions by 2030.

India will also increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 gigawatts (GW) and get half of its energy from renewable resources by 2030.

Prime Minister Modi pledged to reduce the carbon intensity of the economy by 45% by 2030. Mr. Modi demanded that developed countries make US $ 1 trillion available to finance climate “as soon as possible today “.

No10 has not made a final decision on whether to return Boris Johnson at the end of the summit, to reach a final deal.

When asked if today’s change in tone was more about PR and managing expectations than a real breakthrough, he replied:

No10 said it was the biggest forest breakthrough “in a generation” and a “massive success for the COP”.

“What we have seen so far are the first signs that we are starting to make progress.

“We are not complacent. This is by no means a done deal and there is still a tremendous amount of work to do. Right now we are at 2.7 ° C.

“We absolutely haven’t done enough to get us to 1.5 ° C by the end of this decade. The pressure will be maintained, absolutely.”

