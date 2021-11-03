Boris Johnson and Modi agreed on need to curb fringe anti-Indian extremist groups: Shringla

As the Prime Minister said, climate change is an article of faith for him and India is more than fulfilling its commitments, said Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla.



Counterterrorism and the need to contain the extremist activities of certain fringe separatist groups were among the topics discussed during the brief bilateral exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

At a press conference at the end of the first day of the World Leaders’ Summit of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on November 1, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Harsh Vardhan Shringla was asked whether the anti-Indian activities of separatist groups that organize pro-Khalistani activities in the UK were among the issues raised during talks between the two leaders.

The meeting was short, but it allowed for brief exchanges on the concerns of our two countries in the face of the rise of radicalism, replied Mr. Shringla.

In many ways, the extremism that we see in some fringe groups seems to be expressing itself on issues that they do not have a legitimate right to do and without traction of any kind. But nonetheless, it causes a certain level of imbalance and concern in our two countries, he said.

Prime Minister Johnson fully believed that some of these groups need to be brought under control and that clear action needs to be taken to see how such activity, which is by no means democratic or constitutional, could be dealt with, he said. added.

During the media event, the Foreign Minister reviewed developments at the World Leaders’ Summit, during which the Prime Minister made a foundational statement on India’s contribution to climate action by unveiling its National Determined Contributions (NBCs) of setting a realistic, responsible and ambitious goal. achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2070.

As the Prime Minister said, climate change is an article of faith for him and India is more than fulfilling its commitments, said Mr. Shringla.

He also revealed that although the subject of the extradition of high profile economic offenders such as Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, wanted in India for fraud and money laundering, was not specifically discussed in detail during the short bilateral meeting, National Security Advisers (NSAs) of the two countries are expected to deliberate at length on the issue at a future meeting on Wednesday.

The issue of extradition is important and the two Prime Ministers have agreed that the details of this issue will be discussed between our national security advisers who will meet in London on November 3. Thus, they would go into details of consular, security and other aspects of UK-India relations, the foreign minister said.

Earlier, 10 Downing Street also published a reading of the Johnson-Modi bilateral exchange, which it said highlighted the growing strength of the broader UK-India relationship.

The Prime Minister [Johnson] highlighted India’s leadership on climate change and discussed ways to work together on global approaches, including scaling up affordable green technologies. Prime Minister Modi hailed the UK’s new green guarantee to India to unlock World Bank funding, Downing Street noted.

The Green Guarantee is expected to add £ 750million for green projects across India, announced by the UK at the COP26 summit and hailed by India as a welcome initiative that can help meet the action targets climate of the country.

Leaders also discussed recent talks on a possible UK-India free trade deal, and the Prime Minister [Johnson] reiterated the UK’s commitment to deepen trade, investment and business relations between our two countries, Downing Street noted.

The strengthening of bilateral cooperation on defense and security and on international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, were also among the topics of discussion reported during the last Indo-British exchange on the sidelines of the summit of world leaders that s ‘ends Tuesday.