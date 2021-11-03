Boris Johnson discusses COP26 climate deals but stumbles over Attenborough mask controversy





Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the talks in Glasgow, Scotland, the British Prime Minister set a grim tone on the state of climate emergency, saying “I think you have to be pessimistic until we fix this problem “and insisting the world” was progressing little by little “in the resolution of the crisis.

“The threat is huge, I think it was very humbling to listen to some of the testimonies from countries like Bangladesh, Maldives, Seychelles on the front lines,” Johnson told CNN. “Are we starting to take a step forward towards the COP? You could say we are, and in some important ways you see good commitments on trees and forests, some contributions are accelerating the abandonment of charcoal.”

He also said his government is committed to reducing its dependence on coal, despite the prospect of a controversial new mine opening in the north-west of England.

“I don’t want more coal, and our government doesn’t want more coal. We will do what we are legally capable of doing,” Johnson said.

Johnson also struggled to explain his decision not to wear a mask at all times as he sat next to a 95-year-old environmentalist David Attenborough at Monday’s summit. The Prime Minister has drawn criticism after being pictured in some maskless photographs next to the veteran broadcaster and climate activist, although Johnson has been seen wearing a mask in other photos of the couple. Asked about the controversy, Johnson stumbled before saying, “I’ve worn masks in confined spaces with people I don’t normally speak to… it’s up to people to judge whether they’re a reasonable distance from. someone … that’s the approach we’re taking. ” Johnson also hailed Attenborough’s speech to COP26 delegates on Monday as “spellbinding” and recalled the scale of the crisis. “I found DavidAttenborough’s presentation yesterday morning absolutely haunting because he wanted everyone to understand so clearly the link between the increase in carbon and the percentage in the global atmosphere and the increase in temperature. . You see that connection over thousands of years and all of a sudden you see this carbon spike and the temperature start rising and you know what’s going to happen. “ Johnson was also asked about his 2013 request that the previous British government had “set up a bunch of wind farms that failed to tear the skin off a rice pudding”. He responded by saying that “everyone has the right” to change his mind and hailed technological developments as the driving force behind his change of mind. “If you look at the sophistication of the airframes… the size of the turbines… propeller blades twice the size of the London Eye… imagine that. They are huge creations. In fact, they are rather beautiful. “ Asked about the jagged nature of US climate policy and whether the world could trust a US administration on the matter, Johnson adopted an optimistic tone. “What has changed now is that the voters in our countries want change and want us to fix this problem. I think that goes for all the great Western democracies. But I think it also goes for the people of the whole world, ”Johnson said. He cited the example of Covid-19, saying that when people “see something that they think is a natural disaster”, they change their behavior. “People can see climate change happening. They can see wildfires and floods. They can see that something outside of normal weather events is happening,” Johnson said. “And that moves their agenda forward.” “I believe that Joe [Biden] understands that, and I think people are excited about his program to fix it. But I think any future President of the United States is going to respond to strong, strong and democratic pressure to join and support the rest of the world in the fight against climate change. ” Johnson has also sought to defend his government’s widely criticized handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and has said he has no plans to take any further steps, including making the wearing of masks mandatory, despite a recent increase in UK cases and deaths. The Prime Minister said that if he “is monitoring the data all the time” and we “have to be humble about the nature of what the disease can do”, he felt that at the moment “we do not see no reason to stray from the plane we’re on. ” He then praised the rollout of the vaccine in the UK, saying the UK “is starting to deal with Covid as part of our lives”. This story has been updated to include more of the full interview and additional context.

