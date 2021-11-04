The voters are done with it. There is hope that the Trump fever will break.





The system is working. Here’s one thing everyone can be happy about: Election results, for the most part, are not in question. It may have a lot to do with Republicans doing well. But the results should prove to them that Trump’s electoral fraud myth is in fact a myth.

From there, things get more situational. Here’s what Republicans and Democrats should take away from the results.

Leave Trump behind. Maybe Republicans didn’t need to change election laws, like they did in key states, trying to lower Democratic turnout. Maybe they just needed to ditch Donald Trump, as Republican Glenn Youngkin did en route to winning the governor’s race in Virginia, beating Democrat Terry McAuliffe. It wasn’t some budding strongman who threw bombs who won over voters in the Blue State. He was a smiling rich man in a zippered waistcoat who toned down but didn’t give up on the racial issues that wowed Trump supporters and grabbed notions of so-called ‘parenting choice’ that have won over the commuters. His other big problem was ending a tax on groceries. They are literally kitchen table problems. Moderate Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli has pulled off a more astonishing swing against progressive Democrat Phil Murphy, who is only narrowly leading as the votes pour in. Ciattarelli rejected Trump’s electoral conspiracy theories and encouraged Republicans. vote.

Compare these results with the recall election in California in September, when Republicans rallied around fire-breathing candidate Larry Elder, a radio host. They lost hard, delivering a victory for Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom.

The primaries are a problem. Republicans in Virginia won Youngkin over a more Trump-friendly politician by making a final spin around their own constituents. They seized power from the GOP base and selected Youngkin with a non-traditional process of delegates going to drive-in locations in May.

In Buffalo, four-term mayor Byron Brown lost the primary earlier this year to Democratic Socialist India Walton, so he organized a campaign in writing – the political equivalent of Triple Lindy. He will keep his job.

People who vote have a choice. Democracies do not reflect the will of the people; they reflect the will of the people who vote. It’s a different group of people running in an off-year election like this than in a general election, when the White House and Congress are up for grabs. It is an even smaller subset that participates in the primary out of year.

Grassroots voters on the right and left are the kind of voters who show up for primaries, and they’re often the ones with the most extreme views as well, pushing American politicians into partisan corners.

Politicians have to listen to what the people want. “It sounds old fashioned, but you go out, you talk to people, you build a platform based on what they have to say,” said Republican strategist and CNN commentator Scott Jennings, who is no fan of Trump. He noted on Tuesday that in recent years, the GOP has not had a platform.

“The platform was what Donald Trump woke up to that day and what he was thinking about.”

Youngkin’s campaign, however, was built around issues of concern to people, Jennings said. This is the path to victory. “This campaign had a platform and schools, and crime and quality of life was at the heart of this platform.”

Youngkin took critical race theory, something not currently taught in Virginia schools, and made it a powerful campaign issue by giving voters the impression that schools, many of which were physically closed for pandemic, were not doing their job. Never mind that he probably won’t have the power to do much about it as governor.

The slogan “defund the police” has not aged well. Perhaps Democrats need to think long and hard about how to consolidate efforts to remake America’s policing, especially in the suburbs.

Given the pain and suffering uncovered over the past year, there is a clear need for police reform. But finding the answer will not be easy.

Even in Minneapolis, where the police murder of George Floyd sparked a nationwide protest movement, voters rejected a plan to end the city’s police service.

Jacob Frey, the mayor targeted for his refusal to radically change the police force, rushed to his re-election, according to unofficial results.

Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York, will not be a radical liberal; he is a former cop who upholds law and order alongside the need for accountability.

Democrats may have to quit Trump even as they seek accountability for his attempted coup in Congress.

Voters are clearly done with this, as McAuliffe has built his campaign around painting Youngkin as a mini-Trump rather than issues such as keeping Virginia schools open.

Democrats will now pivot. You can feel the panic among Democrats. Their moderate members, already worried about the GOP’s historic advantage in next year’s midterm elections, will be even more nervous about the massive welfare spending bill proposed by President Joe Biden on Capitol Hill.

Conversely, if they don’t embrace a version of it, they will have wasted much of what will likely be their only years clinging to full power in Washington.

They too could take Jennings’ advice and talk to voters about whatever they want rather than keep talking about Trump.

