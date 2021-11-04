Biden blames election woes on Trump, Tories, but not his platform





President Biden on Wednesday sought to blame anyone but himself for the major Democratic setbacks in Tuesday’s election.

Citing everything from former President Donald Trump to “very conservative people who went” to the polls to “upset and unsure” Americans about COVID-19 and the price hike rather than disapproval of his political agenda, Biden doubled down, calling on Congress to quickly pass his $ 1.75 trillion spending bill to regain support.

In Virginia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin beat Democrat Terry McAuliffe by more than 2 percentage points, although Biden won the state last year by 10 points. The defeat came after Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama all came to rallies in Virginia for McAuliffe.

And Republican Jack Ciattarelli is almost tied with incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in traditionally blue New Jersey despite Biden’s nearly 16-point victory there.

President Joe Biden has thrown the blame after Democrats performed poorly in multiple elections.REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe failed in Virginia.Steve Helber / AP Glenn Youngkin won more by 2 percentage points in Virginia.Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS

“People are upset and uncertain about a lot of things, from COVID in school to jobs to a whole range of things and the cost of a gallon of gas,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday after -midday. “And so if I’m able to pass and sign into law my Build Back Better initiative, I’m in a position where you’re going to see a lot of these things improve quickly and quickly.”

Republicans and centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.) Drew the opposition’s conclusion from the resurgence of the GOP, saying inflation is largely to blame for voter discontent and Congress should not not rush to pass Biden’s social and environmental spending bill.

Republicans broadly describe the election as a referendum on Biden’s declining popularity.

But Biden, who waited almost a full day to address election results, called on Democrats to pass a $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and social safety net and environmental package. of $ 1.75 trillion.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy won a close battle for re-election. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP Jack Ciattarelli fought Murphy up close. Stefan Jeremiah / AP Biden has singled out former President Donald Trump and “very conservative people who went” to the polls for the election losses.AP Photo / Susan Walsh

“I know people want us to get things done. They want us to get things done. And that is why I continue to press very hard for the Democratic Party to move forward and pass my infrastructure bill and my Build Back Better bill, ”he said.

Biden appeared to have Trump in mind although his predecessor did not travel to Virginia or New Jersey to defend the Republican candidates.

“I’m not sure I could have changed the number of very conservative people who ran in the Red Districts who are Trump voters,” Biden said of the Democratic defeat in Virginia.

Biden mentioned Trump 24 times last week during a 17-minute speech for McAuliffe in northern Virginia. In a post-election statement, Trump said Democrats blew up the election by focusing so heavily on him.

Biden has denied making a mistake in focusing so much on Trump while campaigning with other candidates.

At one point, Biden even joked about Trump uninvited when a reporter’s phone rang on Wednesday.

“If it’s Trump, tell him I’m busy,” the president cracked.

When asked if he was wrong in focusing on Trump, Biden said, “The reason I mentioned Trump… is because the issues he supports affect their lives every day. days and have a negative impact on their lives. “

Harris also brushed off the Democrats ‘poor performance, telling reporters during a visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday that “we also had some big wins,” citing Democrat Eric Adams’ election as New York mayor and the victory of Democrat Shontel Brown in an unbalanced special in the House of Democrats. election. Neither race was considered competitive.

