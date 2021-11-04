Cohen: addicted to chaos, Donald Trump refuses to step aside from public life





Andrew Cohen Former First Lady and President of the United States Melania and Donald Trump attend Game 4 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves. Photo by Elsa / Getty Images Article content

PORTLAND, Maine It was a conventional, natural and widely shared expectation after the November 3, 2020 presidential election, that the loser would step down from public life.

Isn’t that what single term presidents do after voters put your hats back on you and send you to the bus stop, as George HW Bush described losing the White House to Bill? Clinton in 1992? You come home and go out into the field writing your memoirs, planning your presidential library, becoming an older statesman.

Treat your injuries in Kennebunkport, Maine (George Bush) or Plains, Georgia (Jimmy Carter). Make boring speeches and earn real money. Join the world’s most exclusive former presidents club.

Now we know that the idea that Donald Trump would fade even after a campaign challenging the legitimacy of the election was still fanciful, even when Joe Biden came to power and COVID-19 backed off.

The Republic endured in 2020, but so did Trump.

From his five-star dread in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, Trump is planning his return. He collects millions. It perpetuates the big lie of the stolen election. He anoints loyalists and excommunicates others. He doesn’t care about social media. He organizes rallies.

At the same time, Trump is trying to hold him accountable for the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill. When the special House committee requires him or his staff to provide relevant documents, memos, reports and telephone records, it refuses to disclose them. As always, he goes to court, trying to run out of time.

Like everything else about Donald Trump, this is all outrageous and oddly normal. Trump may never have heard of Napoleon, but Trump has become the Corsican corporal in his own hapless exile, preparing for his return from Elba.

His path to restoration cleared Tuesday when Republicans regained the governorship of Virginia. True or not, Trump takes credit for Glenn Youngkins’ victory, which hell is using to inject himself into the 2022 Congressional midterm election. And then, of course, running for president in 2024.

If Trump succeeds in winning a second non-consecutive term, he will be the only president to do so aside from Grover Cleveland, who again won the presidency in 1892. While the two left office swearing to make the wife of Cleveland to White House staff they would be back in four years Cleveland was a fiery reformer and an effective president.

(When Cleveland first showed up, he was tainted with personal scandal, like Trump. His accusers said he fathered a child out of wedlock, which produced the memorable campaign song: Ma, Ma, where’s my Pa? Gone to the White House, ha, ha, ha!)

The scandal hasn’t stopped Cleveland and it won’t stop Trump. Actual or potential hindrances to his return to elective politics have yet to thwart him in the event of personal bankruptcy, corporate crime, allegations of sexual assault and, most importantly, incitement of insurgents on January 6.

Will the Justice Department accuse Trump for his role in the events of that day? Will Georgian authorities make a case of election interference around his phone call urging a senior official to find thousands of votes for Trump? Will the New York authorities bring down his business? So far none have.

We are now seeing the consequences of the failure of more Republicans to join Democrats in the Senate in convicting Trump of serious felonies and misdemeanors last winter. If they had found him guilty, he would not have been able to hold public office.

Thanks to excellent reporting, we know more about Trump on January 6. Consider this: For about three hours, as crowds roamed the halls of Congress, looting offices and seeking to lynch Mike Pence, Trump sat in the Oval Office, refusing many pleas from his daughter and others for urge the rioters to stop.

He loved chaos too much. He is the man who aspires to be president again, revered by Republicans, seething with rage, exploiting race and fear in this busy country.

In the end, Donald Trump might not win anymore. But it still haunts us.

Andrew Cohen is a journalist, professor at Carleton University, and author of Two Days in June: John F. Kennedy and the 48 Hours That Made History.

