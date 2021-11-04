Politics
China responds to criticism of Xis’ absence from COP26
Beijing hit back at US criticism of Xi Jinping’s absence from the COP26 climate summit and said the Chinese president was not allowed to join the main stage by video link.
The spat has further distracted attention from the crucial question of whether countries are moving fast enough to tackle global warming.
More than 100 world leaders have traveled to Glasgow for high-level discussions on governments’ climate goals and delivered speeches at a summit of world leaders on Monday and Tuesday.
However, Xi, who has not left China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, only submitted a written statement, raising questions about his country’s participation.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that “the conference host did not offer the opportunity to participate by video conference.”
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday reprimanded China, Russia and Saudi Arabia for failing to attend the summit hosted by the UK and the UN.
“The fact that China, trying to assert a new role of world leader, [is] not showing up? Go on. The most important thing that has captured the world’s attention is the climate, everywhere, ”Biden said at his last press conference before leaving Glasgow. “It’s a huge problem, and they’ve moved away. “
At a press conference on Wednesday, Wang replied, “The United States, as the largest cumulative emitter of greenhouse gases, should face up to its historic responsibilities and show greater ambition to reduce its emissions.” . . . slogans do not replace action.
British COP President Alok Sharma confirmed that no country has the option of joining the World Leaders’ Summit by video link.
“We have been very clear and insistent on this issue from the start. We have always said that attending the World Leaders’ Summit was going to be physical participation, ”he said. “We had 120 leaders come. . . and some of them had a hard journey to get here.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a video speech which was shown at a parallel summit, but not on the stage of the main leaders.
As the world’s two biggest emitters, the United States and China have often set the tone at COP summits – and Xi and former President Barack Obama teamed up ahead of the Paris climate deal. 2015.
However, trade and security disputes – as well as performing in front of a national audience – led to public acrimony ahead of the COP.
Environmentalists are increasingly concerned that climate talks will suffer without sufficient leadership from the world’s two largest economies. And this despite a series of meetings this year between John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the envoys for the climate of the United States and China.
Li Shuo, head of energy policy at Greenpeace, said wider geopolitical tensions between the United States and China appeared to seep into the COP talks, after Biden’s remarks.
“We are in a ‘black pot calling kettle’ situation, and that’s not good,” said Li Shuo. “If you talk about the United States and China, neither of them can claim a leadership role. [on climate], if you look at what they are doing at home.
China has battled energy shortages in the run-up to the conference, which has prompted the government to increase coal production, a move that risks undermining Beijing’s longer-term climate goals.
Growing tensions with major fossil fuel suppliers, including the United States and Australia, have underscored the vulnerability Beijing faces relative to other countries for fossil fuels.
“Executives are very risk averse with the economic downturn and major political events on the horizon and any major push with energy carries a lot of risk,” said Isabel Hilton, founder and editor-in-chief of China Dialogue.
Xizhou Zhou, vice president of the Climate and Sustainability group at IHS Markit, said that while China is increasing coal production, it is also limiting demand from heavy industry.
“The Chinese steel industry uses the same amount of electricity as all of Germany, so by rationing their electricity supply, the energy crisis can be considerably moderated, without the need to actually escalate potential coal, ”he said.
“At COP26, the Chinese delegation will need to make its counterparts understand that demand management is essential to this,” Zhou added.
As part of our coverage of COP26, we want to hear from you. Do you think carbon pricing is the key to tackling climate change? Tell us via a short investigation. We’ll share some of the most interesting and thought-provoking responses in our newsletters or in an upcoming story.
<>
Climate capital
Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check out FT’s coverage here.
Are you curious about the FT’s commitments to environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific goals here
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/4a960b88-39c0-45f0-8c53-9411682e5b24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]