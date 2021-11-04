China responds to criticism of Xis’ absence from COP26

Beijing hit back at US criticism of Xi Jinping’s absence from the COP26 climate summit and said the Chinese president was not allowed to join the main stage by video link.

The spat has further distracted attention from the crucial question of whether countries are moving fast enough to tackle global warming.

More than 100 world leaders have traveled to Glasgow for high-level discussions on governments’ climate goals and delivered speeches at a summit of world leaders on Monday and Tuesday.

However, Xi, who has not left China since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, only submitted a written statement, raising questions about his country’s participation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that “the conference host did not offer the opportunity to participate by video conference.”

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday reprimanded China, Russia and Saudi Arabia for failing to attend the summit hosted by the UK and the UN.

“The fact that China, trying to assert a new role of world leader, [is] not showing up? Go on. The most important thing that has captured the world’s attention is the climate, everywhere, ”Biden said at his last press conference before leaving Glasgow. “It’s a huge problem, and they’ve moved away. “

At a press conference on Wednesday, Wang replied, “The United States, as the largest cumulative emitter of greenhouse gases, should face up to its historic responsibilities and show greater ambition to reduce its emissions.” . . . slogans do not replace action.

British COP President Alok Sharma confirmed that no country has the option of joining the World Leaders’ Summit by video link.

“We have been very clear and insistent on this issue from the start. We have always said that attending the World Leaders’ Summit was going to be physical participation, ”he said. “We had 120 leaders come. . . and some of them had a hard journey to get here.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a video speech which was shown at a parallel summit, but not on the stage of the main leaders.

As the world’s two biggest emitters, the United States and China have often set the tone at COP summits – and Xi and former President Barack Obama teamed up ahead of the Paris climate deal. 2015.

However, trade and security disputes – as well as performing in front of a national audience – led to public acrimony ahead of the COP.

Environmentalists are increasingly concerned that climate talks will suffer without sufficient leadership from the world’s two largest economies. And this despite a series of meetings this year between John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua, the envoys for the climate of the United States and China.

Li Shuo, head of energy policy at Greenpeace, said wider geopolitical tensions between the United States and China appeared to seep into the COP talks, after Biden’s remarks.

“We are in a ‘black pot calling kettle’ situation, and that’s not good,” said Li Shuo. “If you talk about the United States and China, neither of them can claim a leadership role. [on climate], if you look at what they are doing at home.

China has battled energy shortages in the run-up to the conference, which has prompted the government to increase coal production, a move that risks undermining Beijing’s longer-term climate goals.

Growing tensions with major fossil fuel suppliers, including the United States and Australia, have underscored the vulnerability Beijing faces relative to other countries for fossil fuels.

“Executives are very risk averse with the economic downturn and major political events on the horizon and any major push with energy carries a lot of risk,” said Isabel Hilton, founder and editor-in-chief of China Dialogue.

Xizhou Zhou, vice president of the Climate and Sustainability group at IHS Markit, said that while China is increasing coal production, it is also limiting demand from heavy industry.

“The Chinese steel industry uses the same amount of electricity as all of Germany, so by rationing their electricity supply, the energy crisis can be considerably moderated, without the need to actually escalate potential coal, ”he said.

“At COP26, the Chinese delegation will need to make its counterparts understand that demand management is essential to this,” Zhou added.

