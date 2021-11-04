Connect with us

Politics

Jokowi visit to UAE generates $ 32.7 billion investment commitment

Published

13 seconds ago

on

By

 


JAKARTA (VOA)

The government’s efforts to continue to encourage investment in the country seem to be increasingly bearing fruit. Evidenced by President Joko Widodo’s last visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week, where the trip resulted in an investment pledge of $ 32.7 billion.

During a virtual press conference from the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Abu Dhabi, on Thursday (4/11) early in the morning Jakarta time, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi explained that on the first day of His visit to the Arab Gulf Country, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and leader de facto UEA Syekh Muhammad bin Zayid al-Nahyan.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's office in Jakarta, September 9, 2021 (Photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)

Retno added that the meeting between the two leaders, which lasted around 2.5 hours, addressed a variety of issues, including renewable energy cooperation, construction of a new capital, investment and trade.

“During this visit, there were trade commitments and investments worth $ 32.7 billion from 19 cooperation agreements that will be exchanged tomorrow in Dubai,” Retno said.

He then referred to several trade and investment commitments between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, including the cooperation between the INA (Indonesian Investment Authority) and the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund, the cooperation between the INA and the company of logistics DP World, cooperation in the field of floating power plants. Pertamina and renewable energy company Masdar, as well as the manufacture and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

President Jokowi arrives at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport, United Arab Emirates (PEA) on Tuesday (2/11). (Photo: BPMI Setpres / Laily Rachev)

In addition to making deals in a number of business collaborations, Jokowi and Bin Zayid also discussed the sustainability of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement or Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). The two sides agreed that the deal could be reached by at least March 2022.

On the same occasion, Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia explained that the investment commitment of $ 32.7 billion was an accumulation of investments managed by the INA and the Ministry of Investment.

Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia. (Photo: VOA)

“In this context, the Indonesian government has agreed on how to speed up the realization of investments by providing confidence and guarantees to investors on how to speed up licensing, including by speeding up issues which are the obligation of the state, including the incentives, ”Bahlil said.

In addition, Bahlil said, the government will establish a good collaboration between UAE investors and Indonesian entrepreneurs, including those in the micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

President Joko Widodo and PEA Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei take a walk at Jubail Mangrove Park located on Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi, PEA on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Photo: Courtesy of BPMI Setpres / Laily Rachev)

President Joko Widodo and PEA Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al Mazrouei take a walk at Jubail Mangrove Park located on Al Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi, PEA on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 (Photo: Courtesy of BPMI Setpres / Laily Rachev)

He explained that the fulfillment of the investment pledge shows a better image of Indonesia in the eyes of UAE investors. He stressed that the government should provide an easy way for investors from various countries to make it easier for them to fulfill their investment commitments in Indonesia as long as they comply with applicable laws.

During the visit, Bahlil is also expected to attend an Indonesia-UAE Business Forum meeting on Thursday (4/11) where he will meet with large companies from the United States (United States).

Bahlil hopes the business forum meeting will result in an investment commitment of more than $ 35 billion.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi also did not forget to invite Bin Zayid to attend the high-level G20 conference (Summit) to be held in Bali in October 2022. Indonesia will assume the chairmanship of the group of G20 countries from December 1.

The G20 will also collaborate with various partners in Indonesia in various sectors, including in the areas of smart city development, telecommunications and the development of genomics laboratories. [fw/rs]

