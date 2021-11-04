The opposition mocks the PM package





ISLAMABAD / LAHORE:

Opposition was unleashed on Wednesday against the 20 billion rupee subsidy relief given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to 20 million poor families announced earlier today, saying it was unlikely to reach her goals.

The PPP and the PML-N – two major opposition parties – rejected the rescue plan, pointing out its flaws and criticizing the prime minister’s speech.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called the prime minister’s relief plan “nothing more than a joke”.

“Prime Minister says a few families will get the 30% discount for just six months on ghee, flour and lentils,” he tweeted.

“In three years, ghee has increased by 108%, flour by 50% and gasoline by 300%. [A] 30% is too little, too late for 200 million people facing historic inflation, poverty and unemployment, ”he added.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman also tweeted that Pakistan’s “Blame Minister” speech was “bizarre.”

“[PM Imran] Said that all the unprecedented inflation, the oil tsunami, gas prices, the bulk are due to past governments and international markets. The PPP faced global oil prices above $ 130 a barrel, but local gasoline was half of current prices, ”she wrote.

She further wrote that the Prime Minister did not take responsibility for the economic crisis, skyrocketing inflation, unprecedented public debt, the fall of the rupee and “just said to prepare for a further rise in prices “.

“And oh, a ‘relief package’ for 20 million out of 220 million people. What package? The prices of ghee increased as he spoke,” said the senator, referring to the notification issued. by the Utility Stores Corporation.

PPP leader Shazia Marri said Prime Minister Imran Khan was forced to address the nation because of the opposition parties’ inflation protest movement.

“There is a historic increase in unemployment and inflation in the country and a historic depreciation of the rupee,” Marri said, adding that the prime minister “was trying to find excuses.”

Read more: PM announces Rs 120 billion subsidy program amid rising inflation

Addressing a press conference, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the real relief for the people would be the Prime Minister’s resignation.

“The resignation of the Prime Minister is the only solution to rid the country of crises, in particular inflation, unemployment and poverty,” she added.

“You do not have the capacity to decide the fate of 220 million Pakistanis. You are here to facilitate the mafia who have good terms with you.”

The PML-N chief said that if the prime minister really intends to bring relief to the people, then he should lower the price of wheat to Rs 35 per kg and the electricity tariff to Rs 11. Rs per unit.

She also demanded that the government make public its agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

“I condemn the loss of police life in the incident and the way government officials have made conflicting statements about it.”

Marriyum demanded that not only the agreement be made public, but that it be presented to parliament for discussion.

Speaking to a private television station, the leader of the PML-N and former governor of Sindh Muhammad Zubair said that the offer of the grants was “the government’s acceptance of the PTI of the failure” he couldn’t control the prices.

He added that someone had to pay for the subsidies offered to the people.

“Ultimately, the government will cover it by raising taxes or taking more loans or printing more notes, which will increase inflation.”

Speaking to Twitter, Jamaat-e-Islami leader Sirajul Haq wrote that the prime minister did not accurately describe the facts in his speech.

“If you want to compare inflation [in Pakistan] with that of the United States and Europe, then mention the facilities available to the inhabitants of these countries ”, he added,

“Inflation and unemployment in Pakistan are higher than [other countries] In the region. The government boat is sinking and all he has to do is blame himself. “

