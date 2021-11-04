GOP sees model after Virginia win





NEW YORK Since the day he stepped off a golden escalator and announced his run for president, Republicans have struggled to deal with Donald Trump.

But after Glenn Youngkin’s resounding victory in Virginia’s governor race, State President Joe Biden last year won 10 percentage points and a strong GOP in New Jersey, party leaders believe ‘they have a model that can offer them big victories in the next midterm elections of the year.

By tapping into cultural warfare fights on issues such as school curricula, the GOP can energize Trump’s loyal base. But party leaders believe this week’s results demonstrate they can also win back the commuters who abandoned the GOP during the Trump era by talking about local issues like taxes and keeping the former president at bay.

It is clear that Youngkin’s victory gave Republicans a boost and gives us momentum for the next year, ”said Asa Hutchinson, Republican governor of Arkansas, who did not rule out a candidacy for the election. presidency in 2024. That, combined with the surprisingly competitive race for governor in New Jersey, has shown that a Republican in this environment, talking about issues of state, education, the future, can even win votes. suburb and can reach the middle.

As the scale of Tuesday’s vote became clear, the Congressional Republican National Committee, which is focused on regaining control of the House, named 13 more Democratic seats it hoped to overthrow. The National Republican Senate Committee, meanwhile, noted that next year’s card focused heavily on swing states like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, which Biden won with much thinner margins than the Virginia and New Jersey.

Other states where Democrats have considered Senate seats, such as North Carolina and Florida, were carried by Trump in 2020.

It completely changes the dynamics of the map, ”NRSC spokesman Chris Hartline said.

The results emboldened some Trump critics like Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican who swept his own Blue State and has long emphasized the need for the party to win back voters and swing moderates that Trump has alienated himself from.

That’s how we were going to win, “Hogan said.” It’s a great track record. You can’t double down if you fail, ”he said, arguing that voters want to hear what you will do for them, not Trump.

Of course, it remains unclear whether Republicans will nominate the type of candidate with the same appeal as Youngkin.

Many GOP primary contests from Ohio to North Carolina have been dominated by contenders who have tried to outdo themselves, including repeating their lies about a stolen election. And the former president has embarked on races, aimed at crowning candidates who have been the subject of serious allegations as he seeks revenge on those who crossed paths with him by voting for his impeachment or by opposing his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

One example is Sean Parnell, who is running for the Senate in Pennsylvania with Trump’s backing. Parnell’s ex-wife testified under oath this week that she had endured years of rage and abuse from him, including being strangled until she had to bite him, a newspaper reported. Parnell had categorically denied his claims.

And while Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey who lost a close vote, clearly broke with Trump, Youngkin did not. Instead, the Virginia Republican skillfully manipulated the former president, persuading him to steer clear of the state, while retaining his support.

Trump endorsed Youngkin and congratulated him on the home stretch of the race, but his involvement in the campaign was limited, including hosting a tele-rally the day before the election in which he spoke for less than 10 minutes. Trump’s allies have made it clear to his supporters, however, that there is little daylight between the two when it comes to the issues.

John Fredericks, who served as Trump’s campaign chairman in the state in 2016 and 2020, hosted Trump on his radio show, and former Trump strategist Steve Bannon appeared at a rally to report the good faith of Youngkins MAGA. A GOP strategist noted how Trump developed an America-first code word system that candidates like Youngkin might choose as a means of signaling to the Trump base that he spoke their language.

Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, meanwhile, flooded the airwaves with ads portraying Youngkin as Trump’s sidekick, reminding Republicans he was one of them.

Thank you, Terry McAuliffe, for spending the money to help me get our vote in large numbers, said Fredericks. He got our vote. We didn’t have to. “

Beyond Trump, Youngkin exploited a set of issues that drew both rural voters in deeply Republican parts of southwest Virginia as well as those in the suburbs who agreed with Trump on the economy. and other kitchen table issues but were put off by his tone. He portrayed himself in the grinding campaign ads as an awesome suburban dad wearing a vest that parents might like.

In particular, he seized on the frustrations of parents, many of whom became enraged at their children’s schools’ refusal to resume in-person classes during the pandemic, and the mask mandates and attendance policies that followed.

But while promising to raise teacher salaries and school budgets, Youngkin also did not shy away from the cultural war issues Trump has heralded in an attempt to portray Democrats as out of the mainstream.

Youngkin has sounded the alarm on transgender rights and critical race theory, an academic framework that focuses on the idea that racism is systemic in nations’ institutions and that they work to maintain dominance. white people. In recent months, it has become a catch-all political buzzword for teaching in schools about race and American history. Indeed, he went so far as to publish an advertisement featuring a mother expressing her indignation at the idea that her child was asked to read Beloved, the novel by Toni Morrison, winner of the Pulitzer Prize.

Fredericks credited Trump with Youngkin’s victory, insisting the Republican wouldn’t have won without Trump’s base.

Glenn Youngkin has done nothing but embrace our fundamental policies and voters from day one. So he did nothing to alienate us, ”he said. He put together a very simple coalition: Trump voters and angry parents.

Trump agreed, as you might expect.

Without this move this race wouldn’t even have been close, ”he told the Fredericks radio show on Wednesday.

