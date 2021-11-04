Reviews | Why election night 2021 was bad for Donald Trump





Basically, however, Youngkin did it in his own way, not to Trump, and still trained Trump voters en masse, while eroding Terry McAuliffes’ margins in areas where the Democratic advantage once seemed insurmountable. Youngkins’ path to victory was one that Trump himself or one of his epigones would have been incapable of, and Republican officials will take due note of this, even if they don’t explicitly say so.

For Trump, being radioactive had its uses, it meant that he had to dominate the news cycles, which he saw as a good in itself, and that he tied his base even more to himself. Youngkin completely rejected this model. His approach from the start was to soften his image, assuming that rank and file Republican voters would support him even if he was branded as a nice guy and voters who weren’t willing to listen to a Republican would give him a chance.

He was right.

On a related note, Trump has almost always avoided unifying rhetoric unless he is giving a teleprompter speech. By inclination and design, he was in agreement with the division as long as he could be assured that his people were with him. Youngkin framed his call in unifying rhetoric about bringing all Virginians together, on the common sense assumption that this would make his candidacy and political positions more palatable to the fence guards.

With all the attention paid to CRT, it’s easy to forget that exit polls showed the economy to be the campaign’s biggest problem. Youngkin focused on the cost of living and called for a halt to an increase in the gasoline tax and an end to the state grocery tax. According to the Washington Post, Youngkin won 55% to 44% among voters who cared the most about the economy.

Youngkins’ approach here was quite conventional. It unfolded in the well-worn and pragmatic tradition of how Republicans won their last two gubernatorial victories in Virginia, namely the Bob McDonnells Bobs for Jobs campaign in 2009 and the Jim Gilmores campaign in 1997 promising eliminate personal property tax on automobiles.

It is undoubtedly true that Youngkin would not have prevailed without hitting education hard, and that CRT is a winning cultural issue for the GOP. But Youngkins’ position on education was more complicated than commentators celebrating and lamenting his victory sometimes acknowledge. What first brought education to the fore were widespread school closures during the pandemic, and a key part of Youngkins’ message has been to raise educational standards and pay teachers more jobs. with an obvious appeal to the center.

Nor is it the case as it was only because of Trump that the GOP learned to fight on the cultural ground. The most successful Republican politicians, including even the patrician George HW Bush in his 1988 presidential campaign against Michael Dukakis, have always realized the power to fight cultural radicalism.

There is no doubt that Trump brought new combativeness to the GOP, felt a hunger among party voters for fresh starts on immigration and trade, and won the presidency in 2016 on the basis of a card. election that few thought possible. But Trump lived off the legend of 2016, only he knows how to win or fight, and he holds the key to a working class electoral coalition that no one else understands so instinctively or so well.

Trump’s image as the magician of victory has always been questionable. In 2016, some Republican Senate candidates surpassed him in their states. In 2020, the Republican House candidates also outclassed Trump, not by huge margins, but enough to make a difference. As the Brookings Institution’s Bill Galston points out, if Trump had secured the same number of votes in Georgia as the Republican House candidates, he would have won the state by 16,000 voters, rather than losing it by 12,000, sparing so Sidney Powell is worth coming up with elaborate fantasies to explain why he lost and make the lives of Republican Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger much easier.

The magic of trumps relied to a large extent on the race against a very unpopular candidate, Hillary Clinton, and in a race where he could lean on the Electoral College. He never had to aim for 50 percent plus 1, but 47 percent and just the right breaks in the battlefield states. It is not a durable or easily reproducible model.

Now Youngkin, who ultimately is a Republican of Glenn Youngkin, has passed the 2020 Trumps margins in the redder parts of Virginia. In Southside Virginia, Trump won by 22 points; Youngkin won by 36. In southwest Virginia, Trump won by 45; Youngkin by 53. In the Shenandoah Valley, Trump won by 22; Youngkin by 33. In Upper Tidewater, Trump won by 16; Youngkin at 28.

The danger for Trumps standing in the GOP is not that Hell will be categorically repudiated or cease to be popular, rather that it will no longer be seen as central or essential as it has been for the past five years. .

Worried he wasn’t getting enough credit for Virginia, Trump said on Wednesday that there was no way Youngkin would have won without MAGA voters. Quite true. Youngkin needed to get them out and did it, without Trump campaigning for him and barely mentioning his name. There hides a story.

